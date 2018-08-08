Mrs. Gray
Mrs. Mary Louise Gray, age 91, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
She was born on July 22, 1927, in Hudson Falls, N.Y. , the daughter of the late Dr. Russel Paris and Louise Hayman Paris.
Mrs. Gray graduated from Albany Academy of Girls, class of 1945 and attended Lasell College in Auburndale, Mass.
She was a lifelong Episcopalian and was a member of St. James Epis-copal Church from the time she moved to Cedartown in 1968 to present day. She served on the Altar Guild for many years eventually becoming director, was very involved in the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and their many activities, and served many terms on the church vestry, often as Senior Warden.
Mrs. Gray was also a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King whose mission is the extension of Christ’s Kingdom through Prayer, Service and Evangelism. She was a true and faithful servant of God and her church.
Mrs. Gray was a long time member of the local Daffodil Garden Club and enjoyed riding through area neighborhoods to help choose the Yard of the Month. Being an avid gardener, she loved to work in her yard planting flowers such as Iris, Daffodils, Hydrangeas and Rose of Sharon, which boasted beautiful colors every spring and summer.
She loved to read great books, being with her friends, reading Country Living magazine, Southern Living and watching Downtown Abbey.
Her favorite topic of conversation was the great love she had for Lake George, N.Y., where she grew up spending her summers swimming and playing with friends and family.
She visited regularly as much as she could. Mary was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Mrs. Gray is survived by her sons, Tommy Gray (Katie), and Paris Gray; grandchildren, Harris Gray, Mary Paige Gray Corey Gray and Chris Gray; great grandchildren, Gunnar Gray and Axel Gray.
In keeping with Mrs. Gray’s wishes she was cremated.
A memorial service for Mrs. Mary Louise Gray was held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at 5 p.m. at the St. James’ Episcopal Church.
The family of Mrs. Gray received family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, prior to the service hour.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrange-ments for Mrs. Mary Louise Gray.
Mr. Couey
Mr. James Everette Couey, age 82, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
He was born on March 9, 1936 in Cedartown, the son of the late Thom-as P. and Nellie Montgomery Couey.
Mr. Couey was a veteran of the United States Army and he retired from General Electric with 31 years of service.
Mr. Couey is survived by his wife, Joyce Coffman Couey; daughters, Kena Couey Greenway (Eddy) and Kathy Couey Miller (Derek); sons, James Todd Couey (Rhonda) and TJ Couey (Teresa) and grandchildren, Savannah Couey, Sydney Greenway, Hunter Couey and Khloe Couey.
Mr. Couey is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Inell Couey Meadows and brother, Thomas Edward Couey.
A graveside service for Mr. James E. Couey was held on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Northview Cemetery with Rev. Roger Kiser officiating.
Full Military Rites were conducted by the Brewster-Cleveland Ameri-can Legion Honor Guard Post # 86.
The family of Mr. Couey received family and friends on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 prior to the graveside hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Todd Couey, TJ Couey, Eddy Greenway, Derek Miller, Josh Jackson, Ricky Garner and Hunter Couey.
The family is accepting flowers; however, donations can also be made to the Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund, 15 Booger Hollow Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125 or Brewster-Cleveland American Legion Honor Guard Post #86 or Pine Bower Church, 100 Pine Bower Road, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
Mr. Ritter
Mr. William R. Ritter, age 77, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 unexpectedly at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Wil-liam and Amelia Galko Ritter of Ohio.
William or “Bill” as he was called graduated from Green High School, in Akron, Ohio in 1959 and went on to study at Kent State University while on a machinist apprenticeship with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron.
He loved sports, namely baseball, and enjoyed being a pitcher for the American Legion in the local area. Mr. Ritter later transferred to Rock-mart, Georgia in 1971 to advance his career with Goodyear Aerospace company (now Meggitt Polymers and Composites).
Mr. Ritter retired as the manager of Health, Safety, and Environmental with the company around 2010 contracted for a bit afterwards.
He was quite proud of his tenure with the company. Bill enjoyed golf-ing, travel, gardening and the outdoors.
Mr. Ritter is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jones Ritter; daugh-ters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Terry Rann and Lisa and Bryon Arnold; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Kimberly Ritter and Robert and Minna Ritter; grandchildren, Steven, Kevin, Kristen, Arron, Chris, Nate, Tony, Haley and William; two great-granddaughters; sister-in-law, Nina Ritter and nephew, Don Ritter.
Mr. Ritter is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Ritter.
The local funeral arrangements for Mr. William R. Ritter were held on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Ritter received family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The final service for Mr. William R. Ritter was held on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at 12 p.m. by Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. V
Visitation was held on Monday evening, Aug. 6, 2018 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home.
Interment followed the Tuesday service in the East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio.
Mrs. Hayes
Mrs. Lyndal C. Hayes, age 72, of Dallas, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 following several years of declining health.
She was born in Paulding County on May 1, 1946 a daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby Compton.
She had lived the greater part of her life in the Yorkville community where she was a member of the Crossroads Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hayes was a retired employee of Sears Roebuck and Company and worked in Atlanta. She enjoyed traveling and had toured several countries around the world.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noal Hayes; brothers: J.C., Jimmy and Gerald Compton and by a sister, Betty Jo Thornton.
Survivors include a step son, Russell Hayes and wife Diana, Dallas; step grandson, Jonathan Hayes and wife Madenline, Dallas; sister, De-lores Dodd (Ernie), Dallas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Wendell Hurston and Rev. Tim Bennett officiating.
Interment followed in the Yorkville Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers included the following gentlemen: Greg Kilgore, Elliot Noll, Shane Thornton, Bill Brown, Robert Upton and Tim Dodd.
Mrs. Williams
Mrs. Brenda Nell Williams, age 65, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, July 30 2018 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Austell on June 4, 1953, a daughter of the late Daniel C. Hunter and the late Rose Daily Hunter.
Mrs. Williams had lived in Rockmart for the past 6 years moving from Newnan, GA. She lived life to the fullest; loved children and cutting up with others. One of her favorite past times was crocheting.
She was a member of the Calvary Holiness Church and was retired from the Diamond Rug and Carpet Company of Aragon.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Hunter and a sister, Louise Costley.
Survivors include her husband, J.B. Williams, Rockmart; sister and brother-in-law, Lanny and B.J. Wooten, Rockmart; brother, J.W. Hunter, Calhoun; sister-in-law, Junie Mae Hunter, Douglasville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Williams was cremated and memorial services were held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Holiness Church with Rev. Michael Edwards officiating.
Mrs. Cheeks
Mrs. Jeanette L. Cheeks age 81 of Cedartown, passed away Monday July 30, 2018 with her family by her side in Carrollton.
Mrs. Cheeks was born May 27, 1937 to the late Shelton and Trudie Langston.
She worked for many years at The HON Company and was a longtime member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cheeks was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Newman (Cotton) Cheeks, son Barry Lee Cheeks and a brother Hershel Langston.
Surviving are Daughters Tammy and Timothy Martin and Donna Lynn Cheeks, Son Robert Puckett, Sister Betty Rogers, Grandchildren Kyle Mosley, Lydie Roof, Eric Rogers, Ashley Young, Misti Cheeks and Brian Cheeks, nine great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Jeanette L. Cheeks were conducted Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester Litesey Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Wright officiating.
Interment followed the service in the Shiloh Cemetery.
The family received friends Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018 prior to the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church in her memory.
Pallbearers were Eric Rogers, Kyle Mosley, Ryan Roof, Matt Summerlin, Brandon Young and Robert Puckett.
Mr. Bentley
Mr. Joe Bentley, age 74, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 following and extended illness.
Mr. Bentley was born March 5, 1944 in Cedartown to the late Isaac and Thelma Bentley.
He was retired form Coosa Bakery Co. and proudly served in the Unit-ed States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Starnes and sisters, Mary Powell and Edna Fay Bentley.
Surviving are his daughter, Keri Bentley; his son, Lance Bentley; his brother, Lamar Bentley; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial graveside and interment service for Mr. Joe Bentley was conducted on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Polk Memory Gardens with military honors conducted by a detail from the Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard.
Mrs. Campbell
Mrs. Nora Kate Campbell, age 87, of Rockmart, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
She was born in Murphy, N.C. on Sept. 4, 1930.
Mrs. Campbell had lived in the Hiram and Rockmart area the greater part of her life and she was of the Baptist faith.
She loved to crochet, sew, cook ,work with ceramics, attend yard sales and flea markets.
Mrs. Campbell had been a self-employed beautician and was a home-maker.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Stalcup Pitts, infant son, Thomas David Jarrell, her first husband, Walter Thomas Jarrell and second husband, Wayne Campbell. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Pitts and Howard Pitts and a sister, Carolyn Lee.
Survivors include a son, Wayne Jarrell and his wife Stephanie, Rock-mart; daughter, Joyce Hightower, Acworth; three grandchildren: David Jarrell, Dallas, Brandy Shanks, Adairsville and Ashley Dover, Rockmart; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Colt Deems officiating.. Interment followed in the New Hope Cemetery in Paulding County.
Pallbearers included: Wayne Jarrell, David Jarrell, Seth Jarrell, Logan Deems, Travis Shanks and Joe Harrell.
Mr. Camp
Mr. Toni Leann Nicole Camp, age 38, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1979, in Rome, the son of Petros Fotiadis and the late Evelyn Chloe Camp Fotiadis.
Mr. Camp is survived by his father; brothers, Michael Green (Pam) and Scotty Frashier (Lisa), three nephews, two great nephews and one great niece.
Mr. Camp is preceded in death by his mother.
In keeping with Mr. Camp’s wishes, he was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Harris
Mrs. Grace E. Harris, age 82, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday afternoon, July 26, 2018 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Harris was born on Aug. 5, 1935 in Cedartown, a daughter to the late Herbert Henry Franklin Brumit and Sara Elizabeth Baldwin Brumit.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Burnette and her husband, Charles D. Harris.
Mrs. Harris will always be remembered by her charm, her love and her faithful smile. Mrs. Grace E. Harris was a member of the Cedartown Church of Christ.
She is survived by her loving family, her son and daughter in law, Chuck and Angela Harris; her brothers, Clark Brumit and Cecil Ray Brumit; her grandchildren, Brittany Harris and Will Lundy; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Grace E. Harris were conducted on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Minister Ed Lee, Mr. Bill Lundy, Mr. Will Lundy and Mrs. Brittany Harris officiating.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens.
The family received friends on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
The following Gentlemen served as Pallbearers: Lee Lundy, Spencer Lundy, Bill Lundy, Ray Rodriguez, Donnie McKibben and Terry Sensing.
Mrs. Baker
Mrs. Brenda Lee Baker, age 50, of Buchanan, passed away July 23, 2018.
She was born Aug. 30, 1967 in Beaver Dam, Wisc., to Jimmy and Diane Luehring Beecham.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Beecham and brother, Donnie Beecham.
Mrs. Baker is remembered as a special person, loving her family and her school family dearly.
She worked as a teacher with the Haralson County School System for 27 years. She was an incredible asset to her school and the community, leaving a positive impact on all the children she taught.
In her free time, she loved to visit the beach, shop, and cook. She had a true competitive spirit, loving to play any kind of game with her family and friends.
Mrs. Baker especially loved to play card games, cornhole, and putt-putt.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, she will be greatly missed by her family.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Andy Baker; daughter, Nikki Baker; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Amanda Baker, all of Buchanan; grandchildren, Weston Baker, Khloe Freeman, Kaleb Freeman, and Barrett Baker; mother, Diane Beecham, of Clarks-ville, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Charlie and Jennifer Beecham, of Carrollton, and Michael Beecham, of Clarksville; nieces and nephews, Zachary Beecham, Emily Beecham, Brynne Beecham as well as other dear nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held July 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Tallapoosa with Rev. Bill Brown, Rev. Mike Casey and Charlie Beecham officiating.
Music was provided by Carol and Bill Brown.
Pallbearers serving were Allen Sheets, Timmy Wilkins, Zachary Bee-cham, Patrick Ray, Blake Dyer, and Paul Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Kaleb Freeman, Weston Baker, Barrett Baker, Khloe Freeman, as well as the faculty and staff of Haralson County Middle School 7th grade hall.
Interment followed at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Haralson County Middle School for school supplies. Donations can be sent to the funeral home or mailed to the school at 2633 GA-120, Tallapoosa, GA 30176.
