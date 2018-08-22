Mr. Allen
Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen, age 65, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1952 in Tallapoosa, the son of the late Harold Franklin and Emily Whitaker Allen.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Parrish Allen; daughters, Shirley Turner (Scott) and Kathy Albury (Billy); son, Robert Allen (Cassandra); sisters, Linda Buchanan and Teresa Carter (Randy); brothers, Dennis Allen (Leigh) and Danny Allen; grandchildren, Kristin Meeks, Kaylee Henson (McCade), Shelby Henson (Dane), Jacob Meeks and Heidi Albury and great-grandchildren, Remi Henson, Evie Mae Henson and Sheppard Henson.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Brian Williams.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Allen will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Robert Allen, Billy Albury, Scotty Turner, Jacob Meeks, McCade Henson, Dane Henson, Dennis Allen and Danny Allen.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen.
Mrs. Zeigler
Mrs. Margie Maureen Zeigler, age 75, of Rome passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
She was born in Red Oak, Iowa on Jan. 25, 1943, a daughter of the late John Paul Esch and the late Margie Smith Esch.
Survivors include her two children: Kimberly East (Tony), Rockmart and Tracey Zeigler (Ronni), Cave Creek, Ariz.; two grandchildren: Payton Elizabeth Zeigler and Justin John Paul Zeigler; two sisters: Rose Mary Spencer (Loren), Sparta, Tenn., and Susan Hacker, Sterling, Ill..
In keeping with the families wishes, Mrs. Zeigler was cremated and no formal services are planned at this time.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation services for Mrs. Margie Maureen Zeigler.
Miss Sell
Little miss Alora Rose Sell, age 4, of Temple, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 upon arrival to Wellstar Paulding Hospital from injuries received in an automobile accident.
She was born in Rome on Sept. 7, 2013 a daughter of Tim Aaron Sell and Haley Nicole Borders Sell. She was enrolled in Pre K at Redding's Kids Academy in Villa Rica.
Alora loved princesses, baby dolls and water parks.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents: Horace and Grace Borders, Bobby Pinkard, Mildred Baker and Carey and Winifred Stark.
Survivors include her parents: Tim and Haley Sell; brothers: David and Daniel Sell and sister, Alyssa Sell; maternal grandparents: Lisa and Terry James and Barry and Janice Borders: paternal grandparents, Ron and Michelle Sell; great grandparents: Carolyn and George Mayfield and Grady & Alice White; numerous aunts and uncles also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Dunaway
Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway, age 94 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018 at Chulio Hills Health and Rehab of Rome.
Mrs. Dunaway was born July 19, 1924 in Blairsville, daughter of the late Henry F. Brown and the late Celesta Thomason Brown.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dunaway was a wonderful cook, having made more cakes for the neighborhood than most bakeries do in their businesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Dunaway on Aug. 1, 1995; four sisters, Connie Galloway, Cleo Hooper, Ellen Collins and Ruby Sexton; and six brothers, Barney Brown, Clayton Brown, Homer Brown, Harmon Brown, Paul Brown and Emory Brown.
Survivors included a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Rev. Jim Reynolds of Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Cindy Dunaway of Armuchee; sister, Ethel Self of Columbia, S.C.; four grandchildren, Kerry Dunaway, Shannon Krause, Jennifer Reynolds and Amanda Reynolds Davidson; and three great-grandchildren, Riley Krause, Daniel Krause and Allie Dunaway.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dunaway were held on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Drummond and Rev. Larry Davis officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Steve Brown, Rick Brown, Calvin Collins, Steve Turner, Barry Davis and Kerry Dunaway.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway.
Mr. Chappell
Mr. Harry Weston Chappell Jr., age 92 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018.
Mr. Chappell was born Aug. 28, 1925 in Columbia, S.C., son of the late Harry Weston Chappell Sr. and the late Mary Riley Chappell.
He graduated from Cartersville High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Engineering from Clemson University where he played football and basketball.
Mr. Chappell was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Rockmart First United Methodist Church. He retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with over 40 years of service.
After retirement, he obtained his real estate license and was a co-founder of the Rockmart Lions Club.
He enjoyed woodwork, was a handyman who could fix anything, loved photography and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Lee Cochran on April 20, 2018; and three sisters, Emily Padgett, Betty Smith and Barbara Chappell.
Survivors included his wife, Betty Ann Steele Chappell of Rockmart to whom he was married September 18, 1955; daughter, Carol Ann Chappell Cochran of Rockmart; son, Buddy Chappell and Janice Alliston of Cedartown; six grandchildren, Katie (Thomas) Humphrey, Julianna (Jason) Greenawalt, Weston (Amy) Gosa, Ian (Tara) Chappell, Rachel (Kristian) Ortiz and Bonnie Chappell and her fiancé, Corey Schwall; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday evening, Aug. 18, 2018 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
Memorial services for Mr. Chappell will be held at later date at the Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made to the Rockmart First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Rockmart GA 30153 in memory of Mr. Chappell.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Harry Weston Chappell Jr.
Mr. Pinion
Mr. Gerald Lamar Pinion Sr., age 71, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Aragon on Aug. 12, 1947 a son of the late James Daniel Pinion and Goldie Pauline Edwards Pinion.
He had lived all of his life in the Aragon and Rockmart area graduating in 1965 from Rockmart High School. He later attended Coosa Valley Technical College where he received a machinist degree.
Mr. Pinion was a member and Deacon of the New Prospect Baptist Church, was a member of Rockmart Masonic Lodge # 97 F. & A.M. and was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company where he worked in the Hapeville Assembly Plant for 38 years.
He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and keeping his automobiles spotless. Gerald also enjoyed meeting up with friends and sharing in long conversations.
Mr. Pinion dearly loved his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother James and a sister Barbara.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Pinion to whom he was married on Nov. 25, 1966; son, Gerald Lamar Pinion Jr.; daughters: Melissa Turner and Kristy Baker, all of Rockmart; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Mack Pinion, Aragon; sisters: Christine McDowell, Rockmart, Mamie Hogan, Rockmart and Janice Tant, Dallas; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Purser and the Rev. Dr. Larry Davis officiating.
The West Georgia Memorial Masonic Club provided Masonic Rites.
The family received friends prior to the service hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Mr. Pinion’s memory to the New Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, 750 Prospect Road Rockmart, Ga., 30153 or to the Heart of The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 5064 Rome, Ga., 30162.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Gerald Lamar Pinion Sr.
Mr. Cantrell
Mr. Joseph Elmer “Joey” Cantrell, Jr., age 71, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
He was born on March 25, 1947 in Rome, the son of Joseph Elmer Cantrell Sr. and the late Hazel Louise Tillery Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell is survived by his father, Joseph Elmer Cantrell Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Edward Cantrell and Sierra; grandson, Colt Cantrell and also numerous extended family members also survive.
Mr. Cantrell is preceded in death by his mother; Hazel Louise Tillery Cantrell.
A graveside service for Mr. Joseph Elmer Cantrell Jr. was held on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of Greenwood Cemetery Rev. Mike Broome officiating.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Joseph Elmer Cantrell Jr.
Mr. Robinson
Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 26, 1939 in Porterdale, the son of the late Rev. William Raymond and Emma Eugenia Barger Robinson.
Mr. Robinson helped on the family farm -- Robinson Dairy Farm -- while growing up.
He went on in 1972 went to Coosa Valley Tech School and taught welding until his retirement after 34 years.
He also started the Robinson Welding Shop along side with his son Randy.
His hobbies were restoring old cars and showing them in different car shows. He was a Shriner and a member of the Caledonia Masonic Lodge #121.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Norton Robinson; son, Charles Randy Robinson (Lee Ann); grandchildren, Valerie McBryde (Tytus) and Christopher Robinson (Tiffany); brothers, Grady Robinson and Ricky Robinson (Kathy); sisters, Sara Guice, Marguerite Knight (Ed), Joyce Heath and Lenora Popham; great-grandchildren, Chesney, Cayden, Braxton and Slade; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ralph Robinson and Raiford Robinson.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson were held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Delton Harne officiating.
Interment followed in the Greenwood Cemetery with full Masonic Rites by the Caledonia lodge #121.
The family of Mr. Robinson received family and friends on Wednesday evening, Aug. 15, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations be made to the Children’s Shriners Hospital of Atlanta, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Billy Russell, Cecil Miller, David Shelton, Van Mobbs, Michael Robinson and Lee Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Holland, Justin Williams, Lane Mobbs, Mike Robinson, Anthony Robinson, Phil Guice and Steve Knight.
Honorary pallbearers were also in memory are Darrell Robinson and Dennis Holland.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson.
Mr. Wingate
Mr. Kenneth Howell “Ken” Wingate, age 78 of Rockmart passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Mr. Wingate was born May 9, 1940 in Charlotte, N.C., son of the late George Wingate and the late Clara Bowman Wingate.
He was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church of Rockmart and a member of the Tunnel Hill Masonic Lodge #202 of Tunnel Hill.
Mr. Wingate retired from the Walmart Corporation with over 20 years of service in management, having been the manager at the Cedartown Walmart for many years.
He loved fishing, traveling and camping, but never forget the gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Campbell.
Survivors included his wife, Patricia Ann “Pat” Reynolds Wingate to whom he was married May 16, 1970; two sons, Brian Wingate of Powder Springs and Mark Wingate of Cedartown; and a sister, Georgia Ann Baker of Denver, N.C.
Funeral services for Mr. Wingate were held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Gary Parris officiating. A eulogy was given by Mr. Brian Wingate.
Interment services were held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery of Charlotte, N.C.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Howell “Ken” Wingate.
Mrs. Yates
Mrs. Dara Mavis Jackson Yates, age 85 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Mrs. Yates was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Carroll County, daughter of the late Roy Jackson Sr. and the late Annie Lou Eidson Jackson.
She was a retired educator having retired from the Polk County School System with 28 years of service and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Mrs. Yates was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Denson (T.D.) Yates on Dec. 2, 2000.
Survivors included a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Eddie Crawford of Rockmart; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Debbie Yates of Toccoa, Dwain and Deonne Yates of Rockmart and Tim and Adria Yates of Lawrenceville; brother, Roy Jackson Jr. of Villa Rica; sister-in-law, Christine Jackson of Roopville; nine grandchildren, Maria Crawford Norris (Jimmy), Robert Yates, Thomas Yates (Maggie), Sam Yates (Kaela), David Yates, Heath Yates, Sam Martin, Colin Yates and Ella Yates; and four great-grandchildren, Jake Norris, Jackson Norris, Ezra Yates and Finley Yates.
Funeral services for Mrs. Yates were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom and Rev. David Turner officiating.
A eulogy was given by Mrs. Shelby Talley. Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Whole Heart Building Fund, P.O. Box 388, Rockmart, Ga., 30153 in memory of Mrs. Yates.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Dara Mavis Jackson Yates.
Master Dawson Echols
Master Dawson Ray Echols passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
He was the son of Joseph and Brittany Taylor Echols.
Dawson is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Shelia and Bill Parker; and paternal grandfather, Eddie R. Echols.
Dawson is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Echols.
The funeral arrangements for Master Dawson Ray Echols were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Dawson received family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Master Dawson Ray Echols.
Mr. Allen
Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen, age 65, of Cedartown, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1952 in Tallapoosa, the son of the late Harold Franklin and Emily Whitaker Allen.
Mr. Allen is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Parrish Allen; daughters, Shirley Turner (Scott) and Kathy Albury (Billy); son, Robert Allen (Cassandra); sisters, Linda Buchanan and Teresa Carter (Randy); brothers, Dennis Allen (Leigh) and Danny Allen; grandchildren, Kristin Meeks, Kaylee Henson (McCade), Shelby Henson (Dane), Jacob Meeks and Heidi Albury and great-grandchildren, Remi Henson, Evie Mae Henson and Sheppard Henson.
Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Brian Williams.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Allen will receive family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Robert Allen, Billy Albury, Scotty Turner, Jacob Meeks, McCade Henson, Dane Henson, Dennis Allen and Danny Allen.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Harold Dewaine Allen.
Mrs. Zeigler
Mrs. Margie Maureen Zeigler, age 75, of Rome passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
She was born in Red Oak, Iowa on Jan. 25, 1943, a daughter of the late John Paul Esch and the late Margie Smith Esch.
Survivors include her two children: Kimberly East (Tony), Rockmart and Tracey Zeigler (Ronni), Cave Creek, Ariz.; two grandchildren: Payton Elizabeth Zeigler and Justin John Paul Zeigler; two sisters: Rose Mary Spencer (Loren), Sparta, Tenn., and Susan Hacker, Sterling, Ill..
In keeping with the families wishes, Mrs. Zeigler was cremated and no formal services are planned at this time.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation services for Mrs. Margie Maureen Zeigler.
Miss Sell
Little miss Alora Rose Sell, age 4, of Temple, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 upon arrival to Wellstar Paulding Hospital from injuries received in an automobile accident.
She was born in Rome on Sept. 7, 2013 a daughter of Tim Aaron Sell and Haley Nicole Borders Sell. She was enrolled in Pre K at Redding's Kids Academy in Villa Rica.
Alora loved princesses, baby dolls and water parks.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents: Horace and Grace Borders, Bobby Pinkard, Mildred Baker and Carey and Winifred Stark.
Survivors include her parents: Tim and Haley Sell; brothers: David and Daniel Sell and sister, Alyssa Sell; maternal grandparents: Lisa and Terry James and Barry and Janice Borders: paternal grandparents, Ron and Michelle Sell; great grandparents: Carolyn and George Mayfield and Grady & Alice White; numerous aunts and uncles also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Dunaway
Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway, age 94 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018 at Chulio Hills Health and Rehab of Rome.
Mrs. Dunaway was born July 19, 1924 in Blairsville, daughter of the late Henry F. Brown and the late Celesta Thomason Brown.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dunaway was a wonderful cook, having made more cakes for the neighborhood than most bakeries do in their businesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Dunaway on Aug. 1, 1995; four sisters, Connie Galloway, Cleo Hooper, Ellen Collins and Ruby Sexton; and six brothers, Barney Brown, Clayton Brown, Homer Brown, Harmon Brown, Paul Brown and Emory Brown.
Survivors included a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Rev. Jim Reynolds of Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Cindy Dunaway of Armuchee; sister, Ethel Self of Columbia, S.C.; four grandchildren, Kerry Dunaway, Shannon Krause, Jennifer Reynolds and Amanda Reynolds Davidson; and three great-grandchildren, Riley Krause, Daniel Krause and Allie Dunaway.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dunaway were held on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Drummond and Rev. Larry Davis officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were: Steve Brown, Rick Brown, Calvin Collins, Steve Turner, Barry Davis and Kerry Dunaway.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway.
Mr. Chappell
Mr. Harry Weston Chappell Jr., age 92 of Rockmart passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018.
Mr. Chappell was born Aug. 28, 1925 in Columbia, S.C., son of the late Harry Weston Chappell Sr. and the late Mary Riley Chappell.
He graduated from Cartersville High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Textile Engineering from Clemson University where he played football and basketball.
Mr. Chappell was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Rockmart First United Methodist Church. He retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with over 40 years of service.
After retirement, he obtained his real estate license and was a co-founder of the Rockmart Lions Club.
He enjoyed woodwork, was a handyman who could fix anything, loved photography and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robert Lee Cochran on April 20, 2018; and three sisters, Emily Padgett, Betty Smith and Barbara Chappell.
Survivors included his wife, Betty Ann Steele Chappell of Rockmart to whom he was married September 18, 1955; daughter, Carol Ann Chappell Cochran of Rockmart; son, Buddy Chappell and Janice Alliston of Cedartown; six grandchildren, Katie (Thomas) Humphrey, Julianna (Jason) Greenawalt, Weston (Amy) Gosa, Ian (Tara) Chappell, Rachel (Kristian) Ortiz and Bonnie Chappell and her fiancé, Corey Schwall; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday evening, Aug. 18, 2018 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m.
Memorial services for Mr. Chappell will be held at later date at the Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
The family has requested that flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made to the Rockmart First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 152, Rockmart GA 30153 in memory of Mr. Chappell.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Harry Weston Chappell Jr.
Mr. Pinion
Mr. Gerald Lamar Pinion Sr., age 71, of Rockmart, passed away Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
He was born in Aragon on Aug. 12, 1947 a son of the late James Daniel Pinion and Goldie Pauline Edwards Pinion.
He had lived all of his life in the Aragon and Rockmart area graduating in 1965 from Rockmart High School. He later attended Coosa Valley Technical College where he received a machinist degree.
Mr. Pinion was a member and Deacon of the New Prospect Baptist Church, was a member of Rockmart Masonic Lodge # 97 F. & A.M. and was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Company where he worked in the Hapeville Assembly Plant for 38 years.
He enjoyed working in his yard, gardening and keeping his automobiles spotless. Gerald also enjoyed meeting up with friends and sharing in long conversations.
Mr. Pinion dearly loved his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother James and a sister Barbara.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Pinion to whom he was married on Nov. 25, 1966; son, Gerald Lamar Pinion Jr.; daughters: Melissa Turner and Kristy Baker, all of Rockmart; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Mack Pinion, Aragon; sisters: Christine McDowell, Rockmart, Mamie Hogan, Rockmart and Janice Tant, Dallas; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Purser and the Rev. Dr. Larry Davis officiating.
The West Georgia Memorial Masonic Club provided Masonic Rites.
The family received friends prior to the service hour at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Mr. Pinion’s memory to the New Prospect Baptist Church Building Fund, 750 Prospect Road Rockmart, Ga., 30153 or to the Heart of The Community Foundation, P.O. Box 5064 Rome, Ga., 30162.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Gerald Lamar Pinion Sr.
Mr. Cantrell
Mr. Joseph Elmer “Joey” Cantrell, Jr., age 71, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.
He was born on March 25, 1947 in Rome, the son of Joseph Elmer Cantrell Sr. and the late Hazel Louise Tillery Cantrell.
Mr. Cantrell is survived by his father, Joseph Elmer Cantrell Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Edward Cantrell and Sierra; grandson, Colt Cantrell and also numerous extended family members also survive.
Mr. Cantrell is preceded in death by his mother; Hazel Louise Tillery Cantrell.
A graveside service for Mr. Joseph Elmer Cantrell Jr. was held on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of Greenwood Cemetery Rev. Mike Broome officiating.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Joseph Elmer Cantrell Jr.
Mr. Robinson
Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson, age 79, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 26, 1939 in Porterdale, the son of the late Rev. William Raymond and Emma Eugenia Barger Robinson.
Mr. Robinson helped on the family farm -- Robinson Dairy Farm -- while growing up.
He went on in 1972 went to Coosa Valley Tech School and taught welding until his retirement after 34 years.
He also started the Robinson Welding Shop along side with his son Randy.
His hobbies were restoring old cars and showing them in different car shows. He was a Shriner and a member of the Caledonia Masonic Lodge #121.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Norton Robinson; son, Charles Randy Robinson (Lee Ann); grandchildren, Valerie McBryde (Tytus) and Christopher Robinson (Tiffany); brothers, Grady Robinson and Ricky Robinson (Kathy); sisters, Sara Guice, Marguerite Knight (Ed), Joyce Heath and Lenora Popham; great-grandchildren, Chesney, Cayden, Braxton and Slade; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ralph Robinson and Raiford Robinson.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson were held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Delton Harne officiating.
Interment followed in the Greenwood Cemetery with full Masonic Rites by the Caledonia lodge #121.
The family of Mr. Robinson received family and friends on Wednesday evening, Aug. 15, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations be made to the Children’s Shriners Hospital of Atlanta, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Billy Russell, Cecil Miller, David Shelton, Van Mobbs, Michael Robinson and Lee Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Holland, Justin Williams, Lane Mobbs, Mike Robinson, Anthony Robinson, Phil Guice and Steve Knight.
Honorary pallbearers were also in memory are Darrell Robinson and Dennis Holland.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Charles Jerry Robinson.
Mr. Wingate
Mr. Kenneth Howell “Ken” Wingate, age 78 of Rockmart passed away Monday, August 13, 2018.
Mr. Wingate was born May 9, 1940 in Charlotte, N.C., son of the late George Wingate and the late Clara Bowman Wingate.
He was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church of Rockmart and a member of the Tunnel Hill Masonic Lodge #202 of Tunnel Hill.
Mr. Wingate retired from the Walmart Corporation with over 20 years of service in management, having been the manager at the Cedartown Walmart for many years.
He loved fishing, traveling and camping, but never forget the gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Irene Campbell.
Survivors included his wife, Patricia Ann “Pat” Reynolds Wingate to whom he was married May 16, 1970; two sons, Brian Wingate of Powder Springs and Mark Wingate of Cedartown; and a sister, Georgia Ann Baker of Denver, N.C.
Funeral services for Mr. Wingate were held on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Gary Parris officiating. A eulogy was given by Mr. Brian Wingate.
Interment services were held on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery of Charlotte, N.C.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Howell “Ken” Wingate.
Mrs. Yates
Mrs. Dara Mavis Jackson Yates, age 85 of Rockmart passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
Mrs. Yates was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Carroll County, daughter of the late Roy Jackson Sr. and the late Annie Lou Eidson Jackson.
She was a retired educator having retired from the Polk County School System with 28 years of service and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart.
Mrs. Yates was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Denson (T.D.) Yates on Dec. 2, 2000.
Survivors included a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Eddie Crawford of Rockmart; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Debbie Yates of Toccoa, Dwain and Deonne Yates of Rockmart and Tim and Adria Yates of Lawrenceville; brother, Roy Jackson Jr. of Villa Rica; sister-in-law, Christine Jackson of Roopville; nine grandchildren, Maria Crawford Norris (Jimmy), Robert Yates, Thomas Yates (Maggie), Sam Yates (Kaela), David Yates, Heath Yates, Sam Martin, Colin Yates and Ella Yates; and four great-grandchildren, Jake Norris, Jackson Norris, Ezra Yates and Finley Yates.
Funeral services for Mrs. Yates were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom and Rev. David Turner officiating.
A eulogy was given by Mrs. Shelby Talley. Interment services followed in the family lot of Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
Grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Whole Heart Building Fund, P.O. Box 388, Rockmart, Ga., 30153 in memory of Mrs. Yates.
Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to extend personal condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Dara Mavis Jackson Yates.
Master Dawson Echols
Master Dawson Ray Echols passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
He was the son of Joseph and Brittany Taylor Echols.
Dawson is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Shelia and Bill Parker; and paternal grandfather, Eddie R. Echols.
Dawson is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Carolyn Echols.
The funeral arrangements for Master Dawson Ray Echols were held on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Dawson received family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Master Dawson Ray Echols.