Mrs. Flowers
Mrs. Myrtle Ruth Shook Flowers, age 74, of Piedmont, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
She was born on April 23, 1943 in Cartersville, the daughter of the late Thomas Christopher Shook and Pearl Elizabeth Mathison Shook.
Mrs. Flowers is survived by her husband, George Washington Flowers; daughters, Pearl Taylor (Ronald), Becky McDaniel (S.E.) and Teresa Culver (John) sons, Randall Flowers (Susan), Larry Flowers (Kara), Mark Flowers (Amanda), Michael Flowers (Jennifer) and Justin Smith; 41 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Flowers is preceded in death by her parents; sons and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Mildred Flowers and Demrish Flowers; three sisters and three brothers.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Flowers was conducted on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Brother Samuel Roe officiating. Interment followed in the Lindale Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Flowers received family and friends on Friday evening, April 20, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mark, Larry, Randall, CJ, Bo, Steven, Bubba, Boo and Justin.
Mrs. Willingham
Mrs. Danna M. Willingham, age 50, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018. She was born in Okinawa, Japan on Nov. 7, 1967, a daughter of Eddie L. Wiser and Janet Harbison Wiser.
Born into a military family, Mrs. Willingham spent her childhood in many different areas. She lived the greater part of her life in Polk County before moving to Paulding County for the past two years.
Mrs. Willingham loved the water where she would water ski and loved to fish. Another hobby that she enjoyed was bowling.
She was employed with Wal-mart where she was a department manager. Mrs. Willingham was of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Allen Wiser and Dean Wiser.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Willingham of Dallas, to whom she was married on Aug. 4, 1987; two sons: Andrew Allan McGarrity and his wife Robbi, Valdosta and Dustin Lee Willingham, Dallas; one granddaughter, Anslee Nichole McGarrity; father, Ed Wiser; and mother, Janet Wiser, both of Cedartown; a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends on Wednesday evening, April 18, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated following the visitation.
Ms. Freeman
Ms. Karen Joan “Katie” Freeman, age 58 of Cedartown passed away Saturday evening, April 14, 2018 following a sudden illness.
Mrs. Freeman was born Oct. 15, 1959 in Decatur, daughter of Dannie “Chief” Freeman and the late Joan Harper Freeman.
She was an active member of the Shiloh Baptist Church of Winston, and was an office manager for American General Life Insurance for 35 years.
Ms. Freeman enjoyed being outdoors and playing with Legos but most of all loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Shawn S. Freeman.
Survivors included her father, Dannie “Chief” Freeman of Cedartown; sister, Dana (Wiley) Prather of Cedartown; nieces, Krystal (Frank) Tucker and Natalie Nixon all of Stone Mountain, Katilyn and Katherin Prather of Dallas, Cheyenne Prather of Rockmart and Autumn Smith of Cedartown; nephews, Adam (Jill) Prather, Dakota and Coleton Prather all of Rockmart and George (Amber) Smith of Cedartown.
Funeral services for Ms. Freeman were held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Happy Howard officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Polk Memory Gardens.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Adam Prather, George Smith, Frank Tucker, Ronald Prather, Malcolm Freeman, Kip Freeman and Mark Freeman.
