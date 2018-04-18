Mrs. Lanier
Mrs. Helen Hayes Lanier, age 84, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in a Bartow County medical center.
Mrs. Lanier was born March 4, 1934 in Dallas, a daughter of the late James E. Hayes and Nellie Brown Hayes.
She grew up in the Yorkville area, but had lived most of her life in Taylorsville.
Mrs. Lanier had been a member of Taylorsville Baptist Church for 68 years. She was also a member of the Stilesboro Improvement Club.
She enjoyed reading and watching Atlanta Braves baseball.
Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by her husband, James (Red) Lanier, to whom she was married on May 26, 1951.
Survivors include a daughter: Janet Queen (Johnnie) of Cartersville; a son: Rusty Lanier (Lynn) of Taylorsville; grandchildren: Ron Gore (Amy), Rob Gore (Amy), Jennifer Roberson (Shaun), and Jamie Lanier; great-grandchildren: Austin Gore, Hallie Gore, Mason Roberson, and Grayson Roberson; and one brother: Bobby Gene Hayes (Gail). A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Taylorsville Baptist Church, with Rev. Rob Gore and Rev. Ricky Roberts officiating.
Interment followed in the Taylorsville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Harris presiding.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Ron Gore, Rob Gore, Jamie Lanier, Austin Gore, Shaun Roberson, and Mitchell Bagley. Honorary pallbearers included: Jason Nelson, Larry Lanier, Ricky Woods, Joe Tilley, and Doug Harris.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Helen Hayes Lanier.
Mr. Robinson
Mr. Joel Edward Robinson, age 78 of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018.
He was born on Sept. 3, 1939 in Cedartown, the son of the late Fitzugh and Flossie Mae Brown Robinson.
Mr. Robinson was a member of First Baptist Church, Cedartown.
Mr. Robinson was a veteran of the United States Military having served 21 years in the United States Marines.
Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Godwin Robinson, daughters, Melinda (Kenneth) Ferguson, Angie (Don) Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Johnson; grandchildren, Lauren Warner (Adam), Ivy Benefield (Jake), Trish Lindsey (Kory), Justin Redding (Kim), and Masie Redding; great-grandchildren, Davis, Mollie Beth, Amos, Jay, Easton, Jacob, Allison and Emily, due in June.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Joel Robinson were conducted on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating and Colonel Johnathan Frasier giving a eulogy.
Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Robinson received family and friends on Thursday, April 12, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Col. Johnathan Frasier, Tom Lowe, Brian Green, Ernie Svoboda, Eric Tallent, Everett Willis, Glen Frasier and Shane Hendrix. Honorary Pallbearers were all extended family and The First Baptist Church Keystone Sunday School Class.
Flowers are accepted, however, contributions can be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or The Kidney Foundation.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Joel Edward Robinson.
Mr. Rakestraw
George W. Rakestraw Sr. age 81, of Cedartown, passed away Monday April 9, 2018.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Mr. Rakestraw was a retiree from Lockheed Martin after many years of service. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Elaine Rakestraw.
Mr. Rakestraw is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Rakestraw; Daughter Donna (John) Pilgrim; sons George (Deborah) Rakestraw Jr. and David Rakestraw; Brothers Robert Durham and Edward Maxwell; grandchildren Stacey Ball, Lee Morgan, Aubrey Rakestraw, Christina Rakestraw, and Colby Boyce; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation was held Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 6 p.m. 9pm at Medford-Peden Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1pm on Thursday April 12th, 2018 at Gresham Cemetery on Shallowford Rd. with Rev. Danny Tucker.
Medford-Peden Funeral Home — Marietta, is taking care of all arrangements.
Mr. Snipes
Mr. Bill Snipes, age 92, of Vestavia, Ala., formerly of Cedartown, passed away on April 8, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Shermer Snipes.
Mr. Snipes is survived by his daughters Betsy Snipes of Beaverdam, Va., and Lila Slappey of Birmingham, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Bill grew up in Marion, S.C., and graduated from Marion High School and Clemson College in 1949.
He left college to join the United States Marine Corps just before his 18th birthday so he could serve in World War II.
He was stationed in the South Pacific as a radar operator. After the war ended, Mr. Snipes was sent to China to help with the removal of the occupying Japanese forces. His service in the U.S. Marines ended in March of 1946. He was 20 years old.
Bill worked for HON Industries in Cedartown as a Cost Accountant until he retired in 1989. While at HON, Bill completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration and completed the Certified Public Accountant exam.
He was also awarded the Max Stanley (founder of HON) award for “excellence and achievement.”
During his 25 years in Cedartown, Mr. Snipes was an active member of Cedartown First United Methodist Church. He was the church treasurer for 21 years. He and his wife Lillian moved to Vestavia, Ala., in 1992 when she became ill.
Mr. Snipes lovingly cared for her at home until she died.
He stayed active in his community, lived independently and worked with a personal trainer until a month before his death.
Memorials may be made to Cedartown First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Dean
Mrs. Sheila M. Dean, age 62, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in White.
Mrs. Dean was born on Aug. 23, 1955 in Polk County to the late Aubrey R. and Mae Belle Robinson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Dean; sister, Ellen Robinson; her son, Michael Lee Dean and grandson, Michael Hayden Dean.
Mrs. Dean was a member of the Valley View Baptist Church and was also attending Friendly Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughter in law, Che and Tonya Dean and Sheldon Lou Dean; daughters and son in law, Toni Dean Harrell and Lynn and Terry Woodson, brothers, Danny Robinson and Aubrey “Bud” Robinson; sisters, Shirley Nichols, Teresa Robinson & Patricia Murphy; 18 grandchildren, six great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sheila Dean were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Vines officiating.
Interment followed in the Polk Memory Gardens.
The family received friends on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from noon until the funeral hour at the Lester Litesey Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Dylan Harrell, Chas Dean, Austin Dean, Carson Haley, Drake Dean and Andrew Dean.
Honorary Pallbearer was Hunter Williams
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home had charge of the services for Mrs. Sheila Dean.
Mr. Robinson
Mr. Keith Dougal Robinson, age 89 of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018.
He was born on March 30, 1929 in Midland, Mich., the son of the late Floyd Robinson and Dorothy Toner Robinson.
In keeping with Mr. Robinson’s wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service was held at First United Methodist Church of Cedartown on Saturday, April 14 2018 at 11 a.m.
The family of Mr. Robinson received family and friends from prior the service hour at the First United Methodist Church.
The family request that flowers be omitted and memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Cedartown.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements for Mr. Keith Dougal Robinson.
Mrs. Martin
Mrs. Connie Denise Bowman Martin, age 52 of Aragon passed away Thursday evening, April 5, 2018.
Mrs. Martin was born Feb. 12, 1966 in Austell, daughter of Arthur John Bowman and the late Bonita Blackmon Bowman.
She was a graduate of Pebblebrook High School, a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Martin loved her grandchildren and enjoyed playing with her dogs.
Survivors included her husband, Arthur Martin Jr.; daughter, Niki Martin Owens and her husband Matthew; father, Arthur John Bowman all of Aragon; two brothers, John Arthur Bowman and his wife Robin of Aragon and Clifford Wayne Bowman and his wife Mary Ann of Dallas; three grandchildren, Camden Owens, Colten Owens and Lillie B. Owens; niece, Jennifer Bowman; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Jamey, Juleigh and John Michael.
Funeral graveside and interment services for Mrs. Martin were held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the family lot of Raccoon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Clifford Cook officiating.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Chad Owens, Tim Cook, Wade Cook, Cody Cook, Dillen Pinkard and Mike Lueck.
Honorary pallbearers were: Josh Owens and Travis “Skeeter” Allison.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of the funeral graveside service for Mrs. Connie Denise Bowman Martin.
Mr. Webb
Mr. Joseph “Joe” Webb, age 62, of Rome, and formally of Cedartown passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 in a Rome hospital after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Atlanta, on Oct. 30, 1955 a son to the late Harden and Rebecca Webb.
Mr. Webb, or Joe as everyone knew him, was an exceptional and devoted friend to so many.
He loved people and always had such a heart for the less fortunate or those who might be struggling in some way.
When he lost his leg in a horrible hit and run accident on April 2, 1989, Mr. Webb suffered terribly. From that time on, he was confined to a wheelchair and struggled physically and financially.
He moved to Cedartown from Michigan after finding his “birth family,” and asked a dear friend, Jerri, to find him a home to rent.
She and another of Mr. Webb’s friends found a little house on Sixth Street, painted it inside and out, and even built him a wheelchair ramp.
He was happy there and made it his business to make other people happy in his longtime job as a Walmart Greeter.
Mr. Webb was a man of perseverance and he made it his objective in life to spread good cheer and love wherever he went, even while in that wheelchair moving about on the streets of Cedartown or Rome.
Survivors include half-brother, Randy Jackson of Cedartown, several cousins and many dear friends.
Graveside funeral and Interment services were held Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 4 p.m. in Polk Memory Gardens with Rev. Julio Castillo officiating.
The Smith and Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family and friends of Mr. Joseph “Joe” Webb.