Mrs. Starnes
Mrs. Cynthia “Cindy” Bentley Starnes, age 50, of Cedartown, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Starnes was born on Oct. 24, 1967 in Rome.
She was a Phlebotomist by profession and had been associated with both the laboratory’s at Floyd Medical Center and the GSK Cline Lab Company. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Starnes is survived by her husband, Danny Howard; her mother, Evelyn Myers; her father, Joe Bentley; her daughter, Kylee Starnes; her sister, Carrie Bentley; her brother, Lance Bentley; a number of other relatives also survive.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Starnes will be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home of Cedartown was in charge of the arrangements
Mrs. Youngblood
Mrs. Judy Youngblood, 73, of Cave Spring, died in her sleep Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Youngblood was born in Cedar Bluff, Ala. on Oct. 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Sherman Wood and the late Eunice Trammell Wood.
A member of the Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, Mrs. Youngblood had been employed at the Lindale Mills, the Arrow Shirt Company, the Cave Spring Day Care, and prior to her retirement, she had driven a Cave Spring school bus for 17 years.
Mrs. Youngblood never met a stranger without leaving them with a poem, a song, and a smile.
She was married to Robert “Bobby” Youngblood on July 27, 1963, and was preceded in death by him Jan. 18, 2010. Besides her husband and her parents, she was also preceded by a daughter, Mrs. Connie Y. Dunn March 7, 2003; by two infant grand-children, James Robert Dunn and Jessica Lynn Dunn; by three brothers, Dawson Wood, Sherman Wood Jr., and Quinn Wood; and by 4 sisters, Mrs. Dot Laurent, Mrs. Doris Humphrey, Mrs. Dyrece Hardin and Mrs. Darlene Hill.
Mrs. Youngblood is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Cindy Gillespie and her husband Kenyan of Cave Spring; by three grandchildren, Mrs. Melissa (Matt) Bentley, Mrs. Trista (Braden) Ragsdale, and Cole (Hanna) Dunn; and by 3 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Avery, and Ivory Ragsdale. One brother, Douglas Wood of Alexandria, Ala., and special friends Dr. Brian Lieberman, Mrs. Carla Moore, and Ms. Terrie Jarret also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Youngblood were held Friday morning, March 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Evans and Mr. Kenyan Gillespie officiating.
Interment followed in the family lot of the Roundhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Braden Ragsdale, Matt Bentley, Stanley Steed, Cody Tucker, Robert Wood, and Dr. Brian Lieberman.
The family received friends at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel on Thursday evening, March 29, 2018.
John House's Cave Spring Chapel were in charge of the arrangements
Mrs. Moore
Mrs. Cynthia Starr Moore, age 57, of Lindale, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018.
She was born in Rockmart on Feb. 18, 1961, a daughter of the late Billy Hawkins and the late Jennifer Lyle Hawkins.
Mrs. Moore lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart before moving to Lindale where she lived for the past 14 years. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to knit, read books and just loved life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Charles Edward Moore Jr.; second husband of 14 years, Bobby Leon Nation Jr.; son, Dusty Ryan Moore; and brother, Todd Hawkins.
Survivors include two daughters: Crystal Starr Moore, Aragon and Candy Lea Singleton, Rome; son, Toby Moore, Rockmart; step son, Bobby Leon (Shorty) Nation III, Lindale; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister, Misty Hawkins, Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In keeping with Mrs. Moore’s wishes, she was cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Mrs. Ponder
Mrs. Katherine “Marie” Edwards Ponder, age 68, of Rome, died peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2018.
Marie was born in LaFayette, Ga., on March 22, 1950, to Janette Hood Edwards and the late William A. Edwards. She was married to Richard C. Ponder on Dec. 18, 1989, and was preceded in death by him May 28, 2013.
She graduated from West Rome High School in 1968, West Georgia College with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education in 1973 and Berry College with a Master’s degree in 1978.
Mrs. Ponder taught kindergarten for 30 years and retired from Northside Elementary in Cedartown in 2004. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed crocheting red, white and blue lap blankets for the veterans in hospice care.
Survivors include her mother, Janette H. Edwards, four younger sisters: Kay Fincher, Washington.; Jane Bentley (David), Acworth.; Susan Paul, Rome.; and Beth Lane (Mark), Gainesville; six nieces and nephews and four great-nieces.
A memorial service was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., with Dr. Greg Lund officiating the service.
The family received friends at the church prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
John House's Cave Spring Chapel were in charge of the arrangements
Mrs. Sisson
Mrs. Peggy Sue Sisson, age 57, of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Monroe, Mich., on Sept. 21, 1960, a daughter of the late Mack and Maggie Hardy Matthews.
Mrs. Sisson had been a resident of Polk County for the past 37 years moving here from Alabama. Mrs. Sisson was a member of the Liberty View Baptist Church in Floyd County.
She enjoyed traveling, sewing, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Sisson was preceded in death by her father, Mack Matthews; mother, Maggie Leach; and a daughter, Stacy Sisson.
Survivors include her husband, Carlton Sisson, Cedartown to whom she was married on Jan. 20, 1981; two daughters: Lorinda Sisson, Aragon and Michelle (Jamie) Brumbelow, Aragon; son, Lamar (Crissy) Sisson, Rome; six grandchildren: Jacob and Jada Brumbelow, Callie and Jordan Morgan and Jazuelynn and Austin Sisson; sister, Penny Robertson (Harrison Good), Gadsden, Ala., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the Liberty View Baptist Church with Rev. Ladell Jacobs and Rev. Greg Robinson officiating.
Interment followed in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: Josh Robinson, Donald Sullivan, Jacob Brumbelow, Jordan Morgan, William Sisson and Lamar Sisson.
The family received friends on Monday evening, March 26, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Mrs. Bullard
Mrs. Ruth Winkles Bullard, age 91, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday evening, March 24, 2018 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Bullard was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Cedartown, the daughter of the late Jess Timms and the late Jessie Pyles Timms.
She was retired from Hubbard Sales following many years of service.
Mrs. Bullard was a faithful member of the East View Baptist Church for over 70 years where she had taught Sunday School, was a member of the W.M.U. and had served in many others areas of the Church over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, E.V. Winkles; seven brothers and sisters; her son, James V. “Buddy” Winkles, Two Grandsons and a step son, Barry Bullard.
Mrs. Ruth Winkles Bullard is survived by her husband, Herbert L. Bullard; daughters, Karen Williamson and Phil, Linda Carter, Diane Worthy and Jerry and Brenda Harrell and Danny; a step son, Richard Bullard and Ann. A number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The home going service for Mrs. Ruth Winkles Bullard was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, March 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the East View Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Vines and Rev. Reginald Campbell officiating. Interment followed in the North View Cemetery.
The family received friends on Monday evening, March 26, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
East Views W.M.U. Ladies served as honorary pallbearers.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements
Mr. Brock
Mr. James Ray Brock, age 89, of Cedartown, passed away late Saturday night, March 24, 2018.
He was born in Cedartown on Oct. 2, 1928 and lived there for the majority of his life. Mr. Brock graduated from Cedartown High School in 1946 and began working for Georgia Power Company while serving in the National Guard.
Mr. Brock enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 and was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. While in the Air Force serving as a control tower operator, he grew to love flying and in his late thirties became a private pilot.
After leaving the Air Force, he attended Jacksonville State University on the G.I. Bill and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He then attended the Woodrow Wilson College of Law and graduated in 1962.
Mr. Brock practiced with Marson Dunaway for a number of years in Rockmart. He ended his business career as a sole proprietor, operating Pierce Ellis Transfer Company.
He was a humble and quiet man who helped many people over the years. He loved fishing and spent many hours on Lake Weiss and Hightower Falls Lake.
Mr. Brock is preceded in death by his father and mother, Harris Ray Brock and Salome Harris Brock, respectively, his sisters, Elizabeth Ann Brock, Francis Brock Shiflett, and Wylene Brock Davidson, his brothers, Joseph N. Brock and Harris Bunn Brock, and his daughter, Celeste Phillips.
He is survived by his wife Joanne Zuker Brock, his son James Harris Brock, daughter-in-law, Wendy Brock, his daughters, Sheila Rae Brock and Susan Brock Campbell, son-in-law, Larry Campbell and grandchildren, Owen James Brock, Morgan Peek Brock, Zuker Campbell and Lisa Phillips.
The family received friends on Tuesday evening, March 27, 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home at 106 N. College Street, Cedartown, Georgia.
The memorial service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Jonah Bag Ministry at the First Baptist Church of Cedartown.
The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home handled the arrangements
Mr. Sherman
Mr. Donald (Donnie) Sherman, age 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Rome on Aug. 19, 1940, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sherman.
Mr. Sherman graduated from Model High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. He was a retired electrical engineer having worked for over 30 years with the Lockheed Aircraft Corporation.
He was a member of the Morning View Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, cooking BBQ, building model cars and was quite a handy man.
Mr. Sherman was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Fay Waters Sherman on Nov. 21, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Frankie Sherman ( Kenzie Schorr), Taylorsville; sister, Margie Landrum, Ft. Worth, Texas; nephew, Scott Landrum and niece, Debbie Holland.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Hulsey officiating. Interment followed in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends Tuesday evening, March 27 at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.
The Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements
Little Miss Kari Johnson
Little Miss Kari Raegan Johnson, a six and a half month old infant daughter of Brett Johnson and Brenna Hillary Perez of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018.
She was born on Aug. 31, 2017 in Rome.
Kari is survived by her father and mother, Brett Johnson and Brenna Perez; her brother, Damien Johnson; her grandparents, Anna and Jose Perez and Donna and Reginald Johnson; aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Eric Perez, Tiffany Perez, Isabella Johnson, Maheiah Evans, Reginald C. Johnson and Abigail Grace Johnson. A number of cousins also survive.
The Funeral for Little Miss Kari Johnson was conducted on Wednesday afternoon, March 28, 2018 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Interment followed in the Young’s Grove Cemetery.
The family received friends on Wednesday afternoon, March 28, 2018 prior to the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Kari’s grandfathers served as pallbearers.
The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements