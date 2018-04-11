Mr. Streetman
Mr. Terry Lee Streetman, 43, of Rockmart, passed away on April 6, 2018, at his home in Lilburn from a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was a graduate of Rockmart High School, class of 1995, and continued on to Floyd College to study Literature and Education.
Mr. Streetman was married to Karen Swain Streetman of Jackson, and they spent 14 beautiful years together.
He is survived his parents Jackie Ray and Robbie Jo Streetman, his brother Shane, a niece Sammie, a nephew Eric, his wife Karen and their two children ages 6 and 9.
Mr. Streetman also leaves behind a host of cousins, other family members, and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ray and Joann Streetman, and his maternal grandparents Millie and Alvin Tant, his aunts Patsy Pegg, Linda Eaves, and Margie Hammonds of Rockmart; and his brother in law Samuel Lemirace Swain of Jackson.
The funeral service will be held at Calvary Chapel in Lilburn on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The family will receive visitors and allow viewing on Friday, April 13 at Byrd and Flanigan Funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Burial will follow the funeral at Bold Springs CME Church Cemetery in Jackson per Mr. Streetman's request.
. If you would like to send flowers in his memory, you may contact the funeral home at 770-962-2200. The family would like to thank you for your condolences and kind gestures
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Byrd and Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Home at 288 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Lawrenceville, Ga., 30046.
Mrs. Johnson
Mrs. Tabatha Denise Johnson, age 48, of Cedartown, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 in a Rome medical center.
Tabatha was born in Marietta on Dec. 18, 1969 a daughter of Charles Taylor and Melba Jean Ingram Taylor.
She grew up in the Woodstock area and graduated from Etowah High School. In 2001, she and her family moved to the Cedartown area.
Mrs. Johnson and her husband Steve were former youth directors at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church and she was presently a member of the Friendly Baptist Church of Cedartown.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her father, Charles Taylor and grandparents, Clarence and Evelyn Ingram.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Johnson to whom she was married on Dec. 2, 1989; three children: Jesse Johnson (Rosie), Carrollton, Ashley Aring (Austin), Cedartown and Amber Johnson (Conner), LaGrange; mother and step father, Jean and Daniel Drake, Cedartown; two grandchildren: Jakoby Aring and Evelyn McCurdy; brothers and sisters: Tony Taylor (Kay), Woodstock, Scott Taylor (Shelia), Woodstock, Danny Drake, Jr., Canton, Renee Woodard, Rockmart and Jonathan Drake (Julia), Dallas; A great number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Rayford Parker and Rev. Randy Vines officiating. Interment followed in the Rockmart Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends Friday evening, April 6, 2018 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Eidson
Mrs. Betty Jo Eidson, age 84, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in a Cedartown nursing center.
She was born in Piedmont, Alabama on March 25, 1934 a daughter of the late Joseph Anderson Wheeler and the late Mattie Belle Coley Wheeler.
Mrs. Edison had been a resident of Carrollton for twenty five years moving there from Marietta. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and loved her cats. She was a retired elder care nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Gene, Lowell and James Wheeler and by three sisters: Ethel Coffey, Venice Cooper and Lillie Niber.
She is survived by her four children: Wayne (Debbie) Cooper, Euharlee, Debbie Eller, Adairsville, Ann (Steve) Gentry, Carrollton and Gena Hendrix, Carrollton; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Fran Stoler, Fayetteville and two brothers: George Wheeler and Jim Wheeler both of Carrollton; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts be made in Mrs. Eidson’s memory to Shriners’s Childrens Hospitals, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla., 33607.
Memorial arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
Mrs. Akins
Mrs. Betty Smith Akins age 73 of Austell, formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Mrs. Akins was born June 24, 1944 in Canton, daughter of the late Norman Smith and the late Grace Gooch Smith.
She was a member of The Church of God of the Union Assembly of Lithia Springs and retired from the Kellogg Company with 32 years of service.
Mrs. Akins enjoyed traveling, casinos and dancing. She had an avid love for her family and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Frankie Cross, Louise Brooks, Elizabeth Griffis and Fannie Mae Moon; and four brothers, William Smith, Carl Smith, Ralph Smith and Charlie Smith.
Survivors included her husband of 54 years, Charles Edward Akins of Austell; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Melissa Akins of Hiram; step-children, Cindy Akins Mull (Bill) of Jasper and Scottie Akins (Deborah) of Ball Ground; sister, Dorothy Clark of Jasper; brother, Tommy Smith of Cumming; two grandchildren, Brittney and Jennifer Akins; three step-grandchildren, Dayton Payne, Brad Newberry and Mindy Akins; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Pauline Crisp.
Funeral services for Mrs. Akins were held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. in The Church of God of the Union Assembly of Rockmart with Rev. Charlie Bell officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Aragon Cemetery.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Donnie Davis, Nick Crisp, Chris Smith, Thomas Smith, Dayton Payne, Devin Ward and Jimmy Ray Haney.
Honorary escorts were: Fosteen Shoemaker and Jay Ward.
Mr. Ritter
Mr. Lester Milton Ritter, age 88, of Cedartown passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Mr. Ritter was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 8, 1929, the son of the late Joseph Ritter and the late Eva Marawetz Ritter.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a retired electrical engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Pericelli Ritter of Cedartown; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Mary and Mike Coffey, and Christine VanderPyl all of Melbourne, Fla, Ann and Tony Schneider of Rowlett, Texas, and Jean and Jason Beaudoin of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Susan Ritter of Cedartown; one sister, Carol Ritter of South Carolina; fourteen grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
Graveside services were conducted Monday, April 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. from Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.
Interment followed in Georgia National Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis
Mrs. Judy Arlene Lewis, age 60, of Buchanan, received her angel wings Monday, April 2, 2018.
She was born in Atlanta on Aug. 6, 1957, a daughter of the late Peter Edward Reasor and the late Virginia Rainwater Reasor.
Mrs. Lewis lived the greater part of her childhood in Atlanta and the greater part of her adult life in Polk and Haralson County.
She had a great love for life and spending time in the outdoors, the beach and camping with family and friends. When the sun was rising and setting one thing you would always notice with Judy, she would have a Diet Mountain Dew in her hand.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Christopher Coffey on March 14, 2017.
Survivors include her daughter, Kicia Coffey, Buchanan; seven grandchildren: Austin Thompson, Marisa Williams, Christian Jones, Tyler Coffey, Makayla Jones, Hunter Coffey and Shylin Coffey; sister, Virginia Oakes (Robert), Dawsonville; half sister, Gloria Mitchell (Jerry), Douglasville; half brother, Gene Wood, Clarksville, Tenn.; special friends: Diane (Grandma) Lewis, Buchanan, Michelle Smith, Rockmart and Joyce Jordan, Phenix City, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends Wednesday afternoon and evening, April 4, 2018 at the Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home.
In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated following the visitation.
Mr. Eubanks
Mr. James Howard Eubanks, age 89 of Tallapoosa, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1928 in Gillham, Ark., the son of the late Osburn and Beryl Mabry Eubanks.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Sharon Eubanks Garner (Joe) and Peggy Eubanks Dempsey; son, James F. Eubanks; grandchildren, Heather Kreider, Emily Dempsey, Amanda Kent, Audrey England, Josh Garner, and Jay Garner; numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Mr. Eubanks is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Loyd Eubanks.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. Eubanks were conducted on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Allen and Mr. Wilbur Lancaster officiating.
Interment followed in the Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Eubanks received family and friends on Wednesday evening, April 4 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers; Jeremy Eubanks, Josh Garner, Jay Garner, Chase Garner, Chris Kreider, and Thomas Hood.
Mrs. Puckett
Mrs. Patricia Ann Puckett, age 74, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1944 in Cedartown.
Mrs. Puckett worked in the daycare at the First United Methodist Church, in Cedartown, and loved all the children who came through her care.
She is survived by her husband, George “Buster” Puckett; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Ortiz (Chele), Britney Haynes (Steven), and Breann Aiken (Bill); son and daughter-in-law, Ken Puckett (Deb); granddaughters Mary Shannon Ashworth and Stormy Puckett; great-grandchildren, Gabby Haynes, Annalei Haynes, Prestlee Kynard, Henley Kynard, Madden Kynard, Annabelle Aiken, and Ben Hubbard; sister and brother-in-law, Ramonia Puckett (Gary); and brother-in-law Darrell Puckett (Beth).
Mrs. Puckett is preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Puckett were conducted on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7 p.m. at the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Heaton officiating.
The family of Mrs. Puckett received family and friends on Tuesday evening, April 3 2018 at the Gammage Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests only live plants for the home; or that a memorial donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia at alz.org.
Mr. Hicks
Mr. Lewis Edward Hicks, age 94, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday morning, April 1, 2018.
Mr. Hicks was born on Dec. 16, 1923 in South Carolina.
He was a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany. He proudly served in the 100th Infantry during Word War II.
Mr. Hicks was a simple man who always had a smile and a kind word to offer. He loved God, his family, his church and friends.
He was devoted husband to his wife Elise Cobb Hicks, who preceded him in death in August of 2011. He loved the outdoors and loved working on anything mechanical. Mr. Hicks had worked for Greers Auto Parts and later went to work for Rome Plow Company.
He retired after 60 years of working on small engines. Mr. Hicks was a charter member of the Calvary Assembly of God.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert Waters; a sister, Hattie Lance; grandson, Jeffery Wheeler; granddaughter, Anita Wheeler Dempsey and his daughter, Myrtle Hicks Ponder.
Mr. Lewis Hicks is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Olin and Christy Hicks and Anthony and Becky Hicks; his brother, Rudolph Hicks; sister, Elizabeth Burdette; his grandchildren, Jill Shooks, Candyce Isabell, Chris Hicks, Bridgette Tillery and Brandon Hicks and fourteen great grandchildren.
A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
The Memorial Service for Lewis Edward Hicks was conducted on Saturday afternoon, April 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Calvary Assembly of God with Dr. Jerry Buttrum officiating.
Military Honors were conducted at the Church by the Brewster-Cleveland Post 86 Honor Guard.
Mrs. Bussey
Mrs. Ella Herstine Sloman Bussey, age 95, of Athens, formerly of Cedartown, went peacefully to her heavenly home on a beautiful Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.
She was surrounded the entire weekend by her family in Athens, where she lived for the last 35 years.
Born in Felton on July 22, 1922, she was the daughter of James and Ada Hanson Sloman.
She married the love of her life, Harrison Bussey, and they raised their children, Clark, Denise, and Rebecca in Cedartown.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Rockmart.
Mrs. Bussey was well-known as a wonderful cook and Sacred Harp singer with her sisters, Mae and Lee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Harrison, by her son, Clark, by her sisters, Mae Witt and Lee Williamon, and by her brothers, Clarence and Jesse Sloman.
She will be missed by her daughters, Denise Bussey Beall (Ken), Athens, and Rebecca Bussey McClimans (Gregory), Clearwater, Fla.; her grandchildren, Adam Beall (Amelia), Whit Beall (Elizabeth), Grey Beall (Traci), Ella McClimans, Gregory McClimans (Brandi), Alexis McClimans Montzka (Brent), Harrison McClimans, Deborah Bussey Foster (Ray), and Angie Bussey; her great grandchildren, Harrison, Peyton, Ada Joy, Covey Ren, Eva, Fiona, Trent, Zach, Lila, Cameron, Lawson, and Shayla; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 3 p.m. at the graveside in Northview Cemetery, Cedartown. Pastor Dan Rupers officiated the service.
The family expresses special appreciation to her loving caregivers, Ann Merritt and Janice Kallahan.
Mrs. Ledbetter
Mrs. Betty Jo Floyd Ledbetter, age 82, of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at her residence following an extended illness from Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Ledbetter was born on June 27, 1935 in Cedartown to the late Joe Brown Floyd Sr. and Lois Waddle Floyd.
She was the oldest of nine children and she helped her parents work in their cotton fields and help take care of her brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Ledbetter attended school in the Rockmart area. On Dec. 5, 1953 she married Willard Lee (Jimmy) Ledbetter and the were married for 57 years. She was a home maker and loved taking care of her husband and children.
She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Rockmart and she loved reading her bible.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ledbetter; a daughter, Debra Jo Weaver; a grandson, Levi I. Weaver and brothers, Melvin Floyd, Wendell Floyd and J.B. Floyd.
Mrs. Betty Jo Ledbetter is survived by her son, Michael Ledbetter; her daughter, Brenda and Danny Hulsey; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce Nicholson and Connie Ingram; brothers, Harold Floyd, Marvin Floyd and Dennis Floyd.
A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The Funeral for Mrs. Betty Jo Ledbetter were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, April 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Floyd, Rev. Billy Frasier and Rev. Brian Floyd officiating.
Interment followed in the North View Cemetery.
The family of Mrs. Ledbetter recieved friends on Tuesday evening, April 3, 2018 at the Lester C. Litesye Funeral Home.
The following served as Pallbearers: Alec Ledbetter, Zach Porterfield, Rick Floyd, Kevin Robinson, Michael Ledbetter and Craig Brandon.
Honorary Pallbearers are: her six great grandchildren: Savannah Sweat, Harley Sweat, Brody Spann, Payton McCord, Azlee Porterfield, Kylie Robinson and Nephew Michael Floyd.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to do so may make memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Ledbetter to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Ga,, 30346 or call 404-728-1181.
Mrs. Taylor
Mrs. Patricia June “Patsy” Taylor, age 78 of Rockmart, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018.
Mrs. Taylor was born May 16, 1939 in Aragon, daughter of the late Morene Evelyn Willis Kellett and the late Billy Kellett. She was a homemaker, a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon and was the first lady to run for public office in Aragon.
Her world revolved around her children, grandchildren and a great desire to not miss an auction or yard sale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Jimmie and Jimmy Dowda; and a grandson, Joey Womack.
Survivors included her husband, Wayne Leon Taylor of Rockmart to whom she was married March 6, 1956; two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Barry Cole and Crystal and Jerry Womack all of Rockmart; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Andrea Taylor of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Billie Jean and Ed Dodson of Cedartown; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services for Mrs. Taylor were held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Euharlee Baptist Church of Aragon with Rev. Ricky Perkins, Rev. Jerry Womack and Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.
Interment services followed in the family lot of Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Josh James officiating.
The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Clint Summerville, Jimmy Distafano, Justin Williams, Michael Woodall, Dusty Cole and Kaden Pope.
Honorary pallbearers were: Chase Robinson, Shane Brannon, Ed Dodson, Jason Dodson and Derick Dodson.
Mr. Paris
Mr. Frank “Frankie” Paris Jr., age 71 of Rockmart passed away Friday night, March 30, 2018.
Mr. Paris was born June 6, 1946 in Rockmart, son of the late Frank Paris Sr. and the late Sara Elizabeth “Betty” Barrow Paris.
He became disabled at 9 years of age due to an accident but went on to graduate from Rockmart High School in 1965. While attending high school, he was a member of the Hi-Y Club, Science Club, Safety Club and president of the Library Club.
Mr. Paris was also manager of both the B-Team Football and Track Teams. He was a member of the Rockmart Presbyterian Church and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He was a member of the Rockmart Rotary Club for over 40 years with perfect attendance where he served as Sargent of Arms. He was a member of the Rockmart Jaycees and member of the Touchdown Club serving as past president from 1976-1977 having received the Irwin Award.
Mr. Paris received the Outstanding Young Men of America Award in 1974 and was a member of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club.
Survivors included a sister and brother-in-law, Freda and Skip Sproull of Rockmart; two nieces, Amanda (Tommy) Sanders and Kristin (Matt) Smith; two nephews, Dave Harrell and Jason (Crystal) Sproull; three great-nieces and eight great-nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Paris was held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Rockmart Presbyterian Church with Rev. Maryellen Hittel and Rev. Jason Odom officiating.
A eulogy was given by Mrs. Freda Sproull.
Mr. Paris donated his body to the Emory University School of Medicine for research and study.
A private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockmart Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 226, Rockmart, Ga., 30153 or to First Baptist Church of Rockmart for the Celebrate Recovery Program, P. O. Box 388, Rockmart, Ga., 30153 in memory of Mr. Paris.
Mr. Brazier
Mr. Jerry Wayne Brazier, age 66, of Heflin, Ala., passed away on Friday morning, March 30, 2018 in Heflin at his residence.
Mr. Brazier was born on Nov. 6, 1952 in Polk County, a son of the late Charlie and Lou Ella F. Brazier.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gordon C. Brazier.
Mr. Brazier was retired from supervision at the Heflin Housing Authority, Heflin, Ala. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Mrs. Cathy Berrentine Brazier; his sons, Troy Lee Brazier, Tray Phillip Brazier, Jeremy Wayne Brazier and Jason Wayne Brazier; his daughters, Tiffany Ann Brazier and Christy Michelle Brazier; his brother, Andy Glenn Brazier; his sisters, Joyce Ann Brazier White and Josephine Moncrief; 16 grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Brazier were conducted on Tuesday afternoon, April 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with the Rev. Les Jones officiating and his son, Tray Brazier delivering a Eulogy.
Interment followed in the Wimberly Hill Cemetery.
The family received friends on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.
Capt. Porter
Capt. David Curry Porter Jr. (Retired,) age 83, of Sandy Springs, passed away late afternoon on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
He was born on March 19, 1935 in Rome, and was reared in Cedartown.
He passed away peacefully at home with his adoring wife, Frieda Nordmann Porter (Fritz) and his daughter, Meredith Wood, with him all day.
Mr. Porter aka Dave and the Dimpled-Darling Captain Doll, is described by his only beloved brother, Charles, as “...in every way, wonderful.
He was caring, smart, kind, capable, understanding, compassionate, helpful, sensitive, clever, witty and on and on.” His granddaughter, Brittany Taylor Browne, describes him as “a wonderful man with so many attributes that I admire. He knew everyone’s detailed story (even the cashier at the grocery store) because he truly cared about people and their details.”
Capt. Porter fought the good fight of faith with his health in home rehab for almost 4 years. Among his family and friends, his remarkable recoveries so many times are legendary.
He loved life and always proclaimed his quality of life was wonderful. His faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior gave him the strength and will to live. He knew “...there is a time to be born and a time to die.” He was prepared to leave when He was called home. He is with our risen Lord!
He graduated from Cedartown High School in 1953 and remained very close with many of these classmates until his death.
Capt. Porter graduated from Emory University in 1957. He entered the Navy pre-flight School in 1958, and Lt. Porter was a Navy pilot for 9 years. Capt. Porter flew for Delta Air Lines for 28 years, retiring in 1995.
Mr. Porter is survived by his wife, Frieda Porter of Sandy Springs, his two daughters, Dr. Katherine Taylor (Marietta) and Tisha Phillips (Wales), his step-daughter, Meredith Wood (Alpharetta) and his step-son, Bill Wood (Decatur). He is also survived by his brother, Charles Porter (Vermont), 11 grandchildren, Brittany Browne, Stephen David Taylor, Katie Taylor Gajadhar, Shannon, Jonathan David, Rebekah and Grace Lillie Phillips, Chance and Blake Cates and Casey and Collin Wood, and 4 great grandchildren, Isabella, Lilliana and Benjamin Browne and Colton Taylor.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Sandy Springs Chapel and Funeral Home, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis B. Lacy and Rabbi Kevin Solomon officiating.
Ms. Housand
Ms. Nancy Johnson Housand of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away on Feb. 6, 2018 following a lengthy illness.
Ms. Housand was the daughter of the late Mack C. and Edna Johnson.
Ms. Housand is survived by a son, Charles E. Housand and his wife Joe of Loris, S.C., a sister, Donna (Darrell) Stephens of Cedartown, and two brothers Mack (Suzanne) Johnson of Fayetteville and Gary Johnson of Rome.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
As was Ms. Housands’s wishes, she was cremated. A family memorial was held on March 24, 2018.