Mrs. Willie Jo Cornwell Moore, 82 of Rockmart, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, September 5, 2019, at her residence following several years of declining health. She was born February 3, 1937 in Bartow County, daughter of the late Nannie Edna Lee Cornwell and the late Oscar Lee Cornwell. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and retired from Engineered Fabrics Corporation with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed her garden and flower beds and kept children in her home for many years. Mrs. Willie was a very good-hearted person and was always willing to help others. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice for their devoted care. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Alvin Moore on October 7, 2011; daughter, Laraine Moon; five sisters, Beatrice Ross, Wilma Chambers, Edith Cornwell, Elaine Cornwell and Edna Cornwell; and four brothers, Joel Cornwell, Frank Cornwell, R. T. Cornwell and Roxey Lee Cornwell. Survivors included a daughter, Miss Reconda "Connie" Moore of Rockmart; three grandchildren, Steven (Lindsey) Moon of Dallas, Jessica (Matthew) Johnson of Livingston, AL and Drew (Kaleigh) Moon of Buchanan; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Maggie Etheridge of Cedartown; and three brothers, K. O. Cornwell of Adairsville, L. C. Cornwell of Taylorsville and Billy Wayne Cornwell of Rockmart; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Davis officiating. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens with Brother Melton Moss officiating. Pallbearers: Jeff Cornwell, Daniel Ross, Jimmy Swegar, Donnie Wright, Billy Wayne Cornwell and L. C. Cornwell. Honorary escorts were the Fairview Baptist Church Ladies Bible Class. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of the services for Mrs. Willie Jo Cornwell Moore.
