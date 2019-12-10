Mrs. Martha Jane Forsyth McDurmon, 71 of Rockmart, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born July 22, 1948 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Robert M. Forsyth and the late Mary Frances Sparks Edwards. Martha was a 1966 graduate of Rockmart High School and was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart where she served in the WMU program. Mrs. McDurmon was very active in the community, having been a member of the Rockmart Order of the Eastern Star #321 and a Red Cross Coordinator. She also helped with the Masonic Children's Scholarship Fund. Martha was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. Martha met Harold at the age of 15 and their love story grew over the next 56 years. This story includes 3 children, 7 grandchildren and countless people whose lives were touched by her. They traveled the world together and found peace in their deep spiritual belief in Jesus. Until they meet again at the river, our family will be missing a link that was a central piece. Survivors included her husband, Harold L. McDurmon of Rockmart to whom she was married November 13, 1966; two daughters, Lisa (Darrin) Johnson of Rockmart and Lori (Ashley) Payne of Marietta; son, Alan (Kimberly) McDurmon of Marietta; seven grandchildren, Jessica Marie Miro, Reilly Frances McDurmon, Avery Pierce McDurmon, Carter Christopher Payne, Megan Jane Johnson, Abigail Jane Payne and Ivey Paige McDurmon; Uncle Dan Forsyth and family; cousin sisters, Brenda Stringer, Connie Simpson Quillon, Debbie Teal, Mary Tibbetts and Dolly Summerville; numerous cousins. Funeral services were held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Warriner officiating. Eulogies were given by her children, grandchildren and Mrs. Jenny Warriner. Interment followed in Polk Memory Gardens. Serving as pallbearers: Darrin L. Johnson, Avery McDurmon, Jerry McDurmon, Cody Miro, Ashley Payne and Carter Payne. Honorary pallbearers were: Steve Turner, Donald Ashley, Jordan Green, Dennis Chupp, Billy Rawl and Joel Smith. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart, GA 30153. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Martha Jane Forsyth McDurmon.
