Mr. John Earnest Mann, age 70, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mr. Mann was born in Carroll County, Georgia on January 18, 1949, the son of the late George Everett Mann and Mary Lucille New Mann. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Mann was a pilot and managed the Polk County Airport for numerous years. Survivors include his sister, Shirley Nixon of Carrollton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Linda Mann of Douglasville, George Tommy and Sheila Mann of Villa Rica; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Elizabeth Holder. Funeral service was held December 18, 2019 at Almon Funeral Home with Rev. George Tommy Mann officiating. The American Legion Post #143 provided military honors. Honorary pallbearers were Monroe Spake, Jesse Coalston, Jimmy Garmon, Jonathan Stitts, Joshua Mann and Justin Jones. Interment was in Friendship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Group of Carroll County, Inc., P.O. Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
