Mr. Howard Louie Jackson, age 96, of Cedartown passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born May 10,1923 in Cedartown, son of the late Ivy & Sarah Jennings Jackson. He retired from Rome Plow after 40 years of service where he was the supervisor over the shipping and parts departments. Mr. Jackson was proud to be the longest living member of Anna Kresge United Methodist Church. When he was not at work, he enjoyed spending time tending to his family garden and milking his cow. Mr. Jackson was a Godly man who loved his family fiercely. His idea of a perfect afternoon was having family gathered around the table with a home cooked meal lovingly prepared by his loyal and devoted wife Alma, to whom he married May 5, 1951. Howard himself was not a stranger in the kitchen and could often be found making his famous pound cake or a hot plate of corn bread. Howard never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved sharing stories of his past with those that were happy to listen, and never once did he hesitate in speaking his mind. Howard was a genuine person through and through. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy & Sarah Jackson; son, Phillip A. Jackson and sister, Doris Jackson Holcomb. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alma Garmon Jackson; daughter and son in law, Teresa & Bill McClure; grandchildren, Becky McClure Farmer and husband Leon, Laura Jackson Hurley and husband Michael, Phillip Howard Jackson and wife Kristine, and Cristen McClure Bradshaw and husband Luke; great grandchildren, Will Statham, Beau Farmer, Lily Jackson, Briley Mathis, Brooke Farmer, and Layla Jackson; nephew, Tim Holcomb. The family received friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 PM at Smith & Miller Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Fetkenhour officiated and Mr. Don Garmon delivered the eulogy. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers included: Tim Holcomb, Don Garmon, Bill Garmon, Paul Garmon, Michael Hurley, and Luke Bradshaw. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Kresge United Methodist Church, 15 Booger Hollow Rd., Cedartown, GA 30125. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the many devoted and attentive caregivers for the love and support given over the years. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Mr. Howard Louie Jackson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three county chase ends in arrest
- Educator organization opposes changes to Georgia's Teacher Retirement System
- 2 Alabama men sentenced in child exploitation stings
- Fundraiser for 16 year-old cancer patient doubles goal in less than 24 hours
- Rome man charged with 3 felony counts involving child predation
- Kindred to close Rome hospital
- 3 convicted in robbery on Shorter Avenue
- Severe weather possible tonight: Potential for strong winds, storms between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Ana returning rotolos to Broad Street
- Police: Rome man found with pill bottle filled with meth