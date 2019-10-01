Jerry Houston, Jerry Houston, 72, of Rockmart, GA died September 24, 2019. Services were held on September 27, 2019 at Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd corrections officer charged with providing contraband to inmates
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges
- Rome man sentenced to 70 years for machete attack at Riverwood Apartments
- Prison work detail officer charged with bribery, violation of oath
- Father sentenced to prison in used car forgery case, son still awaits trial
- 2 murder trials scheduled this week in Floyd County Superior Court
- Rockmart woman killed by flash explosion in early morning incident
- Schnauzerfest draws 1,200 dog owners with 630 canine kids in tow
- GDOT to close I-75 at Ringgold exit for additional bridge work
- Police: man found dead in Rockmart creek