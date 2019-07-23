James Harrell

Mr. James A. Harrell, age 83, of Cedartown, GA passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in a Rome medical center. He was born in Rockmart, GA on September 20, 1935, a son of the late Dewey D. Harrell and the late Ida Mae Cody Harrell. Mr. Harrell had lived the greater part of his life in Polk County. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Special Forces as a Green Beret and served in two tours during the Vietnam War. He loved riding his motorcycle and NASCAR racing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Alecia Harrell; sister, Betty Gable; and two brothers: Bobby Harrell and Max Harrell. Survivors include his two sons: Jeff Harrell and Greg Harrell, both of Cedartown; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Wheeler (Gordon), Rockmart; three brothers: Doug Harrell (Susan), Cave Spring, Ronnie Harrell (Arlette), Cedartown and Larry Harrell (Lynn), Hiram; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In keeping with his wishes Mr. Harrell was cremated and no formal services will be held at this time. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.