Dorothy Charlotte Broome Wilson Curry passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her son's home in Newnan, Georgia on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Dorothy will always be remembered as a smiling, kind-hearted, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born on March 27, 1928 to the late Janie Dawson and Robert C. Broome in Cedartown, Georgia. She married the first love of her life, Albert Manco Wilson, Jr. on October 13, 1947 in Cedartown where they raised 3 children, Al, Cathy, and Beth. Later the family moved to Pinole, California where she attended San Pablo Community College. After relocating to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1965, the family became very active members of Tyner United Methodist Church. From 1970-1990 she served as bookkeeper for Tyner High School, where she enjoyed many friends and held pleasant memories. After the passing of both of their spouses, Dorothy was married to the second love of her life, John Lee Curry, on May 28, 1989 until his death, October 6, 2015. They spent their 26 years together traveling and making friends wherever they went. Preceding her in death were her husband Albert Manco Wilson, Jr. in 1973 and husband John Lee Curry in 2015. Her parents Robert C and Janie Dawson Broome; brothers, Clifford, Clyde, JT, Charles (Catherine), James (Montine), and Bobby Broome; Sisters, Elizabeth Raedin, Gertrude Hogue, Mary Hackney, and Sadie Liner. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her survivors: Brother, Doyle D. Broome (Marcel), Cedartown, Georgia; Daughters, Beth Wooddy (Dennis), Chattanooga, Tennessee, Cathy (Don) Bradley, Wilmington, North Carolina, Lierin Curry, Frisco, Texas; Sons, Albert M Wilson, III (Donna), Newnan, Georgia, David Curry (Donna), Knoxville, Tennessee, Her Grandchildren whom she adored and who called her Mimi, Graddaughters Dyea Tumlin (Jeremy), Chattanooga, Tennessee, Shelley Hammond (Troy), Prosper, Texas; Grandsons, Albert M Wilson, IV (Brooke) Charleston, South Carolina, Bert Bradley (Cathlin), Royal Oaks, Michigan, Eric Bradley (Anna), West Linn, Oregon, Tyler Wooddy (Jennie) Asheville, North Carolina, Alex Curry and Stephen Curry, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Great Grandchildren, Kaylie Robertson, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Preston Dobmeier and Nicholas Dobmeier, Prosper, Texas, Roc Wilson and Shaylene Wilson, Charleston, South Carolina, and; Nieces and Nephews. There will be a memorial service, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at Tyner United Methodist Church with Ty Harrison, Pastor, officiating. Flowers are welcome or a memorial contribution in her name to Tyner United Methodist Church, 6805 Standifer Gap Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee will greatly appreciated.
