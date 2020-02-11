Mrs. Dorothy Cook Crow, age 82, of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on April 4, 1937 in Cedartown, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Hugh N. Cook and Margree Hindman Cook. Mrs. Crow is survived by her daughter, Terri Robinson; significant other, Ben Miller; sister, Patsy Guice; brother, William Cook; grandchildren, Bretta Sewell and Tracy Lewis-Martin (Marty); great-grandchildren, Raven Hill (Tyler) and Vonly Sage Jackson (Nado); great-great-granddaughter, Harlow Mooyn Crowder; and several other extended family members. Mrs. Crow is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy Easterwood; sister, Emma Grace Bridges; brother, Edward Cook and great-great-grandson, Liam Wehrle. The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Dorothy Crow were held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at one o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rutherford officiating. Interment followed in the Northview Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Crow received family and friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from six o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home. The following served as pallbearers: William G. Sewell, Jr., Lee Hicks, J.R. Forrester, Bretta Sewell, Tracy Lewis-Martin, and Lee Williams. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Dorothy Crow.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Body found in Gordon County ID'd as that of Caleb Nathaniel Smith
- Plane crashes in remote area of Gordon County near Fairmount; multiple fatalities
- Missing Murray woman last seen at Flying J in Gordon; authorities say no relation to Smith case
- DA reviewing wreck investigation involving Rep. Kelley, Cedartown police chief
- Kohl's construction plans for East Bend in for review
- Winter weather advisory set for North Georgia, slight chance of some snow accumulation
- Halpern Enterprises inks lease with Food Depot for new 32,000-square-foot store in Calhoun
- Just to make sure: Local man working in China imposes self-quarantine, OTR Wheel Engineering has had to shut down facilities in China
- Police: Rome woman failed to stop at light, found to be in possession of THC oil and marijuana
- Teen who hit man with vehicle sentenced to three years in prison