Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Tallent Costlow, 61 of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born December 11, 1957 in Rome, daughter of the late Ira Mack Tallent and the late Edith Wright Tallent. Jane was a 1975 graduate of Rockmart High School and earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Floyd College. For the past 29 years she was employed at Redmond Regional Medical Center where she served as the RN house supervisor of the night shift and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Loyd Neil Costlow, Jr. of Taylorsville to whom she was married December 8, 1979; daughter, Brittany Costlow of Taylorsville; son, Matthew Costlow of Taylorsville; brother, Eric Tallent and his wife Dianne of Rockmart; and a granddaughter, Alexis Costlow of Taylorsville. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Chaplain Billy Murdock and Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating. Interment followed in Rockmart Memorial Gardens. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Mack Tallent, Dylan Costlow, Barry Costlow, Todd Brown, Donny Forsyth and Clint Forsyth. Please visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home was in charge of funeral service for Mrs. Jane Elizabeth Tallent Costlow.
