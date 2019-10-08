Mr. Winston Bradley Cook, Sr., age 79, of Cedartown, GA passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born February 7, 1940 in Cedartown, Georgia, son of the late William & Helen Landers Cook; father in law, Albert C. Garrett Jr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Cook; sisters, Bobby Jo and Mary Frances; brothers in law, Roy Wolfe and Derry Nichols; sister in law, Jane Garrett Nichols. Mr. Cook was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, and U.S. Naval Reserve and a retiree from Lockheed Martin. He was also a devoted member, volunteer, and sound technician at Covenant United Methodist Church in Smyrna. He was an avid reader but most of all he loved his family. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Fay Garrett Cook to whom he married on October 17, 1964 his children, Winston Bradley Cook, Jr. his wife Kelley and Paula Remsen her husband Ryan; brother, David Cook and wife Wanda; sisters, Marion Wolf and husband Roy, Donna Colbert and husband Phil; Mother-in-law, Dorothy Fay Garrett; grandchildren, Garrett & John Filetti, Maggie Cook, Lauren McCauley, Georgianna McCauley, Lyla Remsen, Cristin & John Herman, Ryan & Veronica McCauley; great-grandchildren, John Ryan Herman, Skylar Herman, Riley Herman, McKailee Herman and Hazel Grace McCauley; nieces & nephews, Jennifer & Doug Racine, Shane & Ashley & Whitney Nichols, Drew & Megan Vann & Carter Jane Vann , Austin Vann and Gabby Racine, and many more loved nieces and nephews. Funeral services to celebrate his life were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Hatchell and Rev. David Moore officiating. Interment services followed at Polk Memory Gardens. The family received friends on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Winston Bradley Cook, Jr., Ryan Remsen, Shane Nichols, Doug Racine, Drew Vann, Austin Vann, and Ryan McCauley. Mr. Cook's Honorary pallbearers included: John Filetti, Garrett Filetti, Maggie Cook, Lauren McCauley, Georgianna McCauley, Lyla Remsen, Cristin Herman, John Herman and Veronica McCauley. Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 4336 King Springs Rd. SE, Smyrna, Ga 30082 in his memory. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Winston Bradley Cook, Sr.
