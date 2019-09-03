Mr. Roy Coley, age 85, passed away August 28, 2019. He was born January 11, 1934 in Polk County Georgia. Roy proudly served for 8 years in the United States Air Force. Mr. Coley retired as a truck driver for Sand Stone in 1995. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Coley; parents, Claude Tyson and Romer Coley; brothers, Marvin Coley and Howard Coley; sister, Pearlie Webb; as well as granddaughter, Stacy Lassetter. Roy is survived by his daughters, Elaine (Don) Lassetter and Loretta (Eddie) Slaton; sisters, Betty Hall, Opal Morris and Joy Webb; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 o'clock pm until 2 o'clock pm Friday, August 30th, 2019. A funeral service was held in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 o'clock pm Friday, August 30, 2019 with Rev. Mike Harris officiating and Don Lassetter doing the eulogy. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246
