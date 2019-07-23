Edwina W. Carter passed away at her home on Heidelberg Circle on July 1, 2019. Heidelberg Circle is part of Heritage-Lowman in Chapin, South Carolina. She was born on February 5, 1943 in Cedartown, Georgia to Pauline Mitchell and John Ralph Williams. Edwina graduated with honors from Cedartown High School in 1961, afterwards attending the Women's College of Georgia in Milledgeville, Georgia for two years. After these two years she married Larry D. Carter of Cedartown, Georgia and they began to raise a family as her husband pursued his career as a Chemist. First came a daughter, Kelly Cassandra Snelling in 1965, followed by a son, John Christopher Carter in 1966. Eight years later a second son, Buddy Dean Carter was born In Greenwood, South Carolina. In her passing, she is survived by her husband, Larry, three children (Kelly, spouse Roland Snelling, Christopher, spouse Heather, and Dean), eight grandchildren (Buddy Snelling, Ben Snelling, Brooke Snelling, Graham Carter, Haley Carter, Charles Carter, Erin Carter, and Lindy Carter), and four great-grandchildren (Hudson Snelling, Nora Snelling, Samuel Snelling, and Eleanor Snelling). At first, she worked many office jobs, making use of her limited college experience, until she began to work for Hospice Care in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Inspired by seeing an opportunity to serve others, she decided to go back to college and complete a degree in nursing at the University of South Carolina in Lancaster, South Carolina, graduating in 1990 summa cum laude. For thirty years she worked for four major hospitals, consummating her career with Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina. During the course of her career as a nurse she became so proficient in the care of cardiac patients, she was called upon by professionals many time. A memorial and committal service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown GA on July 31st at 10:30am hosted by the Gammage Funeral Home.
