Mary Ann Bramlett, age 78, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away December 21, 2019. She was born October 9, 1941 to the late Irene York and Kimsey Bramlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lee York. Ann was a loving person who cared about her family and friends. Ann was generous, loving, and kind. She accepted her family and friends as they were, never critical. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Linda and Neal Saxon, nephews and nieces, Ken and Kimbra Saxon of Brownsville, Texas, Sally and Chris Garner of Nashville, Tennessee, Edd and Jennifer Saxon of Tallapoosa, Georgia, Buffy and Claude Mosteller of Chatsworth, Georgia, and Austin and Victoria Saxon of Fayetteville, Georgia and eleven great nephews and nieces. A graveside service was held December 23, 2019 at 2:00PM in Polk Memory Gardens in Cedartown, Georgia with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. Her nephews served as pallbearers. Interment followed after the service. Sympathies may be shared at www.miller-funeralhome.com Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
