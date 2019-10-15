Ms. Judy Sharon Bradshaw, age 71 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born July 28, 1948 in Cedartown, daughter of Norman Edward Bradshaw and Louise Spivey Bradshaw. Judy worked for The Hon Company for 32 years before she retired. She loved to read and shop and adored spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Dana Johnson Converse and her husband Steven; mother, Louise Bradshaw; grandson, Christopher Wisener and his wife Hannah; granddaughter, Kirsten Cierra Brock; brother, Ricky Bradshaw and his wife Wendy, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services to celebrate her life were held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Pastor John Moates officiating. Interment followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown. The family received friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. The following served as pallbearers: Ricky Bradshaw, Christopher Wisener, Kirsten Brock, Bryce East, Steven Converse, Mike Hogg and Brett East. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Judy Sharon Bradshaw
