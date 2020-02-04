Mrs. Genevieve Phillips Blankenship, age 95, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1924 in Decatur, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late William Arthur Phillips and Effie Childers Phillips. Gen Blankenship - daughter, sister, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. A classic homemaker and dignified woman, she was the perfect example of a truly sweet southern lady. Growing up in a small community and being one of ten children, Gen learned the importance of family at a young age. She was the glue that kept the family together, including making sure the traditions of family reunions stayed alive. She was a loving and dedicated woman who treasured her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchild, and her nieces, nephews, and friends. Gen's passions in life were her family, gardening and cooking. Some of her famous dishes were fried chicken, cornbread, angel biscuits, peach cobbler, and cheese straws. Her love of gardening was evident in the beauty of her own yard and her membership in the Daffodil Garden Club where she was a Blue Ribbon Winner. A woman of faith, Gen was a devoted member and servant at First Baptist Church in Cedartown. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the hearts of others. She greeted everyone she met with a warm, welcoming smile. Her love and kindness will be carried on through the ones she loved. She would want us all to remember to count our blessings in good times and in bad. Mrs. Blankenship is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jack Watford and Charles Blankenship; son, Brian Watford; sisters, Lula Mae Pass, Olive Scott, and Mary Lawson; and brothers, Roy Phillips, Fred Phillips, Charles Phillips, Pete Phillips, and Marvin Phillips. Mrs. Blankenship is survived by her sons, Bob Watford and John Watford (Donna); grandchildren, Jennifer Watford, Sean Watford (Elizabeth); and great-grandchild, Charlie Watford. The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Genevieve Phillips Blankenship will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Benefield will be officiating the service. A private interment service will follow the funeral services in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rockmart, Georgia. The family of Mrs. Blankenship will receive family and friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from twelve o'clock noon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Bill Phillips, Tommy Phillips, Larry Peek, Mark Coalson, Robert Grimes, and Harris York. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com. The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Genevieve Phillips Blankenship.
