Heaven could wait no longer... Passionate defender of the broken, rejected, mistreated, and misunderstood. She was a faithful, loving, and fearless mother, sister, and aunt. Nothing and no one compares to you. Survived by her daughter (Misty), son-in-law (Kofi), and grandsons (August and Alistair).
