The team at Zion Hill First Baptist Church is once again looking to help their local community, and this time they're planting a community garden behind their church at 828 MLK Jr. St, Rockmart.
The festivities are set to begin on April 20 at 10 a.m., and the group plans to grill hamburgers and hot dogs for any volunteers who want to help out.
“We hope to provide fresh, free produce to the low-income families and seniors in our community,” the church's Angela Allen said. “A bountiful harvest could even help our local food pantries and the Rockmart Homeless Initiative. We also want to provide a welcoming green-space to foster fellowship amongst all religions, age groups, and ethnicities - anyone can come out and help us plant, maintain, and harvest this garden. It will truly belong to the community.”
Members of Keep Polk Beautiful, the Young Farmers of America, and both high school agriculture teachers have agreed to help organize and manage the event. Polk County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley has also provided information and resources.
“We would like to invite any master gardeners in town to lend their expertise to the project, also,” Allen said. “All we need now are some volunteers. In light of everything that has gone on recently in our neighborhood, we want to provide a wholesome alternative for our youth to focus on.”
Those interested in more information about the church and its activities can visit https://www.facebook.com/Zion-Hill-1st-Baptist-Church-817202288346737/ for more information.