Polk County is getting ready to celebrate the annual holiday in remembrance of the champion of civil rights with one local organization holding their annual event to also showcase what youth members have been up to during the past year.
The 2019 Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Youth” Infusion is coming up on Sunday, January 20 at Friendship Baptist Church in Cedartown, organized by the Youth Working Together for a "Speedy" Awareness.
Upcoming celebrations starting at 4 p.m. will feature keynote speaker Apostle Trixie Morgan of Rockmart, author of the book “Everyday Prayer for Everyday People.”
She’ll be joined by State Rep. Trey Kelley along with Cedartown City Commissioners who will read from the annual proclamation passed in December, as well as the annual Trailblazer award.
This year, the YWTSA is honoring Cedartown native Frank Kenneth Jones, who operates F.K. Jones Funeral Home in Rome.
The mistresses of ceremony are Coy Frasier and Kayla Ragland. Youth participants include Ballet Ritmo Latino Dance Group, Drummer Zane Pasley and soloist Dontavious Harris. The theme this year is “Discover to Recover the Dream!”
YWTSA is also asking everyone to bring canned food and old coats to help with their annual drive to the church, located at 321 MLK, Jr. Blvd. in Cedartown.
In the days leading up to the capstone celebration starting on Jan. 17 and continuing through Jan. 19 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., the YWTSA will be sponsoring a Free Book Fair for adults, high school and elementary age youth at Last Minute Convenience Store located at 411 East Gibson Street in Cedartown.
Free books include but not limited to Gardening, Counseling, Fairy Tales, Educational, Religion, Animal Care, Magazines, Cooking, Dieting, Novels, History, Fitness, etc.
The MLK “Youth “ Infusion is a series of events sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. which provides youth the ability to engage in the community service, political, educational and liberal arts arenas while understanding the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
YWTSA is a non-for–profit public service organization whose purpose is to motivate, train and empower youth by building self-esteem through real life experiences, thereby increasing both educational and problem solving skills. The MLK “Youth” Infusion Program is an integral part of YWTSA’s Literacy Reading Program.