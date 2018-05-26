One local organization continues to provide help in the community despite the youth of its members in Polk County and the surrounding area.
The Youth Working Toward a “Speedy” Awareness were back in action in recent weeks making sure that when victims of domestic violence flee from their situations and find shelter at Our House, they can replace what they had to leave behind in an abusive situation.
So the group mainly made up of youth in the community went about collecting up a variety of clothing, shoes, and household and children’s items to turn over to Our House as part of their annual efforts of giving. The group also holds an annual food drive, and takes part in a number of Martin Luther King Jr. day events.
On Monday, May 14, the organization turned those donations over to Our House. Executive Director Pamela Baker-King was on hand to complete the work of the YWTSA’s “Spray Starch” program, and handed over goods for Our House to use to Joyce Ballew.
King said the group plans to continue to collect items to donate to Our House annually in the “Spray Starch” program, which has been ongoing since 2002.
Those interested in taking part in the YWTSA, or in helping the group make donations to organizations and people in the community in need, contact King at 205-617-8979.