The Youth Working Together for ‘Speedy’ Awareness (YWTSA) were busy again this summer, this time taking part in the 18th annual Literacy Youth Experiencing Success Reading Program.
YWTSA held the program over the past months in Jacksonville, Ala., bringing their “Measure Up – Part 2” to youth ages 4 years through 5th grade from Alabama and Georgia .
Math, Science and Reading Centers assisted participants with comprehending concepts using poems, fiction and non-fiction texts.
A hands on approach using variety of objects, modeling, graphic organizers, reading interventions, study and social skills helped participants relate the text they’re reading and learning to the real world.
Sandra Glass Smith opened the annual program with the first session on the function of the heart using visuals and demonstrations. As a registered nurse, Smith used her long experience to help students understand the different functions of the circulatory system with the help of two texts used by participants: “The Circulatory and Lymphatic System” by John C. Gold and “Human Body Theatre” by Maris Wicks.
Smith also emphasized the importance of eating healthy food and exercising as one of the keys to maintaining a healthy heart.
Participants also used a variety of other books to learn about the importance of keeping the heart healthy by eating right and much more.
The Math Center consisted of pre-school through 2nd grader participants using “The Big Bug Book of Counting” by Patricia and Frederick McKissack to identify color words, numbers, number words and match value of numbers using a variety of objects, flash cards, miniature animals, chips and M & M’s to enhanced their ability to comprehend the value of numbers (see pictures).
Other Math Center activities included using the U.S. Customary System (Length) to convert inches to feet . Each participants height and weight was measured (see picture) the follow up activity was the Broad Jump (see picture left to right Tymeriah Vaugh, Xavion Curry and Skylan Vaugh) which measured jumping distance.
On Monday July 9, 2013, YWTSA concluded their summer reading program by attending a Puppet Show “I Told You So” by Sarah Arnold and the main characters were 5 monkey puppets and a large alligator puppet .
“YWTSA would like to take this opportunity to community partners Cedartown Library, Community Share Ministry, Curt’s Skins, Keila’s Photo Lab, Last Minute LLC, Our House Thrift Store and Penny Pinchers,” a press release from the organization stated.