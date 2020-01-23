The Youth Working Toward a “Speedy” Awareness gathered for their 17th year in Cedartown on Jan. 19 to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and as part of annual events through the holiday weekend.
Sunday’s events included visits from State Rep. Trey Kelley calling on continued unity throughout the state of Georgia, Cedartown Commission Chair Matt Foster who read from the annual YWTSA proclamation, and many more as the Youth Infusion at Friendship Baptist Church wrapped up the annual events for the organization.
That included a canned food drive that provided 150 items to the Samaritan House and coats donated to the Our House Thrift Store in Cedartown, which were taken up at the Youth Infusion event as well.
Youth in the organization also put on a skit, and the annual Trailblazer Award was presented to Robert William Barton and previous honorees were also recognized.
This year’s keynote speaker was the Rev. Melford Glass of Bremen.
Zane Pasley was also honored as the recipient of the youth “Mirror the Dream” Award from the organization.
The MLK Jr. Youth Infusion” is an annual series of events sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. that gives youth an opportunity to participate in the political, liberal arts, educational and community service arenas. The MLK, Jr. Youth Program is an extension of YWTSA’s Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program which is designed to extend and refine reading skills, as well as social skills development.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) is a non-for –profit public service organization of Cedartown, whose purpose is to provide individualized, as well as group pathways designed to connect each youth socially and emotionally to educational and vocational training through real life experiences.