Earlier in May, local businesses gathered with a youth organization to help promote literacy.
Last Minute Convenience Store, 411 East Gibson Street hosted Hot- Digga –Dee-Dog Day for the Kick Off of YWTSA’s 18th Annual YWTSA’s Literacy Y.E.S. (Youth Experiencing Success) Reading Program on the afternoon and evening of May 19.
Youth ages 18 months through 5th grade were engaged in reading using various reading strategies to compare, contrast by answering the “who, what, when and why questions for comprehension.
The read aloud strategy was used while youth took turns reading “Nobody Listens to Andrew” by Elizabeth Guilfoile to ensure comprehension of the text.
Pre-schoolers with parent involvement used picture previewing using Dr. Suess’s ABC Book. (see picture). YWTSA’s Reading Program was supervised by a ceritified teacher with a Reading Endorsement.
YWTSA’s Literacy Y.E.S. Program is designed to extend and refine reading skills, as well as social skills development.
Each participant was served free hot dogs for their participation in YWTSA’s Literacy Spotlight.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) is a non-for –profit public service organization of Cedartown, Georgia whose purpose is to provide individualized, as well as group pathways designed to connect each youth socially and emotionally to educational and vocational training through real life experiences.
Again, YWTSA would like to take this opportunity to thank our local businesses for their support of YWTSA’s Reading Progra throughout the years: Cedartown Library, Curt’s Skins, Penny Pinchers, Community Share Ministry, Our House Thrift Store and Last Minute.