The 21st Annual Youth Summerfest Olympics and Christmas in July is coming up this weekend and offering a day of fun for local youth and adults alike.
Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex is set once again to host the Youth Summerfest Olympics coming up this Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said the day is all about fun, food, sports, and fellowship.
“This event encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right,” organizers said in a press release. “The youth will participate in Olympic style games while the adults and the elderly participate in less strenuous games.”
Participants receive medals when they compete and win. Youth who want to participate must provide a signed “Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a parent or guardian to get on the van.
Kids will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document. Buses will pick up at the following locations: softball field across from the Dollar General Store in Aragon, Rivers of Living Water located at 513 Goodyear Ave., in Rockmart.
Additional locations include Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street in Cedartown. Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.
If anyone needs a transportation form please contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838 or email at courtneyaripoll@gmail.com by Thursday, July 25.