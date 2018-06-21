The 20th Annual Youth Summerfest Church Olympics is just around the corner, and parents and children should mark their calendars now for the event coming up before the start of school again.
Join volunteers for the Youth Summerfest on Saturday July 28, 2018 at Bert Woods Youth Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) in Cedartown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organizers are planning a day of fun, food, sports, and fellowship Youth Summerfest encourages the youth to stay in school by giving them the school supplies necessary to begin the school year right.
“This event has fun for everyone from youth to the elderly,” a press release from organizers said. “The youth will participate in Olympic style games while the adults and the elderly partcipate in less strenuous games.”
Participants will get medals for those who compete and win.
All youth must provide a signed “Youth Summerfest Committee Vehicle Consent to Ride Release Form” by a Parent/Guardian to get a ride on the van.
Youth will not be allowed to get on the van or bus without this document. Buses will pick up at the following locations: Aragon Police Department by the park, Hogue Avenue Gym (Skateboard park in front of gym) in Rockmart.
In Cedartown, vans will pick up on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street.
Riders need to be at those locations between 9 and 9:15 a.m.
No transportation will be available after 9:45 a.m.
For more information please contact Joy Fredrick at 770-713-5440, Kenneth Brown at 706-767-0874 or Courtney Ripoll 770-689-7838.