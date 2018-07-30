By the time this week's edition comes out on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Youth Summerfest will have come and gone at Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center in Cedartown. The fun and games will be over, and organizers will be able to take a deep breath for just a few days after another successful year of helping local youth.
That break won’t last long however, as they hope to make their 21st year of holding the event in Polk County even better than the milestone they hit this year.
Ahead of the main event Saturday which took place after press time this past weekend, the Youth Summerfest Organizing Committee gathered to celebrate their achievement of holding the event annually for the past two decades.
Despite a rain shower which forced the event indoors at the Turner Street Community Center on July 27, the committee was ready to enjoy the evening and provide thanks not only to those who have volunteered their time to help, but also to showcase some of the youth who take part.
Music, dance and eventually cake were all part of the program ahead of the Youth Summerfest, which featured Olympic-style games for participating children, and something challenging for the older crowd taking part as well.
Participants were not only given a chance to have free school supplies ahead of the start back for the year this Friday, but also were given awards for taking part and winning in games.
Check back tomorrow for more on this past Saturday's Youth Summerfest.