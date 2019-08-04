The annual gathering of the church community and local youth ahead of the start of school brought hundreds out to take part in the 21st annual Youth Summerfest and Church Olympics at the Bert Wood Youth and Recreation Center in Cedartown ahead of the start of the school year.
Hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to youth through all the grades in Polk County during the annual event organized to help those in need in the community. The event also saw Victory Baptist Church bring their Christmas in July to the park as well.
Families also got a chance to take home a grocery bag of supplies, enjoy a free lunch and youth also got a free haircut ahead of the start of the school year.
Along with the giveaway, Olympic-style games for youth and seniors brought generations together for fun and fellowship.