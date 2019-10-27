Softball and baseball teams of all ages are still getting out on the field despite wet weather and chilly temperatures returning to Polk County for the fall months. Including a local youth who deserves a little praise for her efforts on the softball diamond in recent days. On Oct. 22, one Sara Hernandez knocked a trio of home runs in a 14-7 win for the 12-and-under Lady Dawgs over the Lady Assassins. Her efforts were just some of the many big plays happening around Polk County during the fall months. Have photos to share of local sports? Email them to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to have them included in upcoming editions, especially later this year for our annual Year in Review to wrap up 2019.
