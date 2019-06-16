It turned out the weather was just right for a day of fun around the pond at Kenview Farms just outside of Rockmart for the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo for 2019.
The annual event was pushed back a week for the first time due to the threat of bad weather on its original date for June 8. It turned out that organizer Cpl. Chad Cox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s Law Enforcement division was right to move it back a week.
Instead of wet and cloudy conditions for the annual event, local youth and their parents gathered around the fishing hole under sunshine and blue skies.
Cox reported that some 407 youth were counted at the event, which included giveaways of lunch, raffle prizes and additional awards for youth who presented their catch to weigh in after the day was done.
It is the only time of the year that the private pond on Kenview Farms is opened up to local residents for fishing. Fish are fed year-round and stocked for the event. Note that it is unlawful to fish on someone else’s property without permission. Conservation Rangers and other law enforcement officers are charged with enforcing this law. Always ask permission before entering private land.
The event has been ongoing for nearly 20 years and was started by retired Sgt. Ricky Dempsey. Cox said it is just one opportunity for the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division to reach out to the public throughout the year.