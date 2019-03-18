Special needs students in the community gathered for a pajama party during a mid-March event that had everyone up on their feet and having fun.
Volunteers spent hours preparing and decorating for the second annual Dancing with a Chance event, with this year’s theme being “Pajama Jam,” which encouraged everyone to wear their favorite pj’s for a night full of dancing and activities.
The unique event was held at First Baptist Church of Rockmart for any special needs children in the community.
As the well-known Night to Shine prom is held particularly for those in high school and older, Dancing with a Chance Director and Rockmart High School student L.J. Pace wanted to do something for the younger students.
“Two summers ago, (myself) and a couple of other student leaders decided that we wanted to make an impact on our community,” Pace said. “I knew I wanted to do something with those who have special needs.”
Pace has a passion for students with special needs as he has worked with them for the past three years through local Special Olympics events and his volunteer internship at Van Wert Elementary.
“We decided that hosting a dance would be most feasible. After the job became more rigorous than expected, though, the other leaders stepped down, leaving me as the main organizer of the event,” Pace said.
“Luckily, I was able to pick up Jane Waldrop along the way, who assisted me in making the event happen,” Pace added. Waldrop is the Branch Manager of Regions Bank in Cedartown.
After organizing and hosting last year’s “Blast from the Past” dance, Pace and Waldrop were able to start the planning process later in the year for the 2019 event.
“I was able to form a committee to assist me in the planning,” Pace said.
Since this year’s dance was centered around a pajama theme, all volunteers and guests were encouraged to wear their favorite pj’s.
During the event, guests were able to enjoy having their makeup and nails done, getting temporary tattoos of their favorite cartoon characters, picking an animal or object to be made by the balloon artist, getting their picture taken at the photo booth, and of course, getting to make their own pancakes at the pancake bar.
The March 16 event had about 50 volunteers and 22 guests in attendance.
“I was excited to see all the volunteers come together to put a smile on each of our special guests’ faces,” Pace said.
“The event is special to me because I love seeing people happy. I was able to ensure that everyone, from our kitchen workers to our guests and buddies, went home with a full heart and smiling face,” Pace said.
Pace has already started planning for next year’s event.
“I feel that I am called to serve, to lead others, and to show endless love, because that is what is showed to me,” Pace said.
For those interested in becoming involved, look for updates on the organization’s website at dancingwithachance.weebly.com.