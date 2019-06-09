WinShape was back at Rockmart High School in Polk County, bringing local youth the opportunity to start their summer off with fun activities and more in the second annual week-long event.
The camp is part of the WinShape Camps for Communities effort to provide children with day camp experiences for youth ranging from kindergarten to eighth grades. Counselors are brought in as volunteers who take part in the five-day event at Rockmart High School, and this year they had fun with 215 local youth.
Organized locally by the Chick-fil-A of Rockmart with the help of community partners, the camp provides youth with recreation, arts, Bible study and worship packed together over five days.
Parents like Crystal Turner were happy to have the opportunity to give their child the experience.
”This week has been a fun and exciting week for my daughter, Emmalyn. I get excited just hearing her tell me all about her day when I pick her up,” she said. “She tells me about the games, skills, cheers, and the lessons that were discussed during the day. As I am waiting in line to pick her up, I read the daily sheet. And wow, I can feel the spirit move.”
”It’s an amazing message that is being shared at WinShape! I am excited Emmalyn is getting to experience it this year and she is already looking forward to next year!” Turner added.
Others like Audra Wigley said the camp “was the perfect way to start our summer.”
“My daughter absolutely loved camp and will be attending every year,” she said.
Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas said he was thankful to sponsors who helped fund the event, and took part in the camp’s second year in Polk County last week from June 3 through June 7.
Sponsors this year included Visionary partners who gave $1,000 or more included Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, Smith and Miller Funeral Home, Polk County Public Service, Sherman Ross State Farm and Jim and Karen Zauderer. Additionally, Thomas wished to thank host church Crossview Community Church and partners Fairview Baptist Church and Vintage 242.
Impact partners who gave $660 included Rockmart’s Raceway and Peach State Ford.
Community partners who donated $220 were Essignmann Associates Agents of Nationwide, Kirby Brown Dental, Popham Eye Care, WZOT Radio, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Steve Heida, Brenda Leslie of Hometown Realty, the Nathan Dean Agency, Blue Moon Storage, Steven Bogner of National Rug, Perry and Melissa Littlefield, Berkleigh Mae’s Boutique, Haney Farm and Ranch, Chick ‘N’ Scratch Bakery and Aaron Morris.
College staff trained by WinShape from around the country along with many volunteers locally helped out at the camp, which concluded last Friday with a field day event and lunch for youth and their parents.