Kids took the spotlight during the most recent Rockmart Farmers Market cooking class that challenged the youths with making a spicy Cilantro soup and corny rice.
The dish used many in-season produce items such as tomatoes, and with fall incoming, the kids will no doubt need to know warmer, spicier recipes.
After learning the proper cutting techniques and dicing their ingredients, the group had little trouble preparing the rest of their meal.
Those interested in making the dish need 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 medium yellow onion, 2 stalks of celery, 1 medium jalapeno, 4 garlic cloves, ¾ of a chicken breast, 6 cups of chicken broth, 4 freshly peeled and chopped tomatoes, 1 chili pepper, 1 tablespoon of oregano, half a tablespoon of cumin, 1 medium lime, a half a bunch of cilantro, and 1 medium avocado.
The raw ingredients have little use by themselves, but the students learned the ins and outs of kitchen appliances and other tools while making the soup. Just like the students did, those interested in making the dish will have to dice the onion, celery, and jalapeno before mincing the garlic and cooking them in olive oil for approximately 5 minutes. The chicken breast, broth, tomatoes, chiles, oregano, and cumin can be added to boil in the pot afterwards.
After an hour of simmering, the children were tasked with using silverware to shred the chicken into the pot before squeezing lime juice into the soup.
The group finished by properly rinsing the cilantro and roughly chopping the leaves and stirring.
Combined with the corny rice, the group ate their hard earned feast together. Those interested in taking a class hands on can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes for updates.
Those interested in getting a taste of fresh, local produce can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. year-round- now sponsored by Floyd Medical Center and many other local businesses.