Student authors from Polk County received recognition in recent days for their writing talents as they participated in a statewide competition.
Youngs Grove students recently began taking part in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.
School winners from each grade included Jessica Reed, Kindergarten; Marianne Truitt, first grade; Maddie Bentley, second grade; Mya Frain, third grade; Shannon Powell, fourth grade and Callie Henderson, fifth grade.
Four of these students were also named the Polk School District winners and will be competing at the regional level.
Congratulations to Jessica Reed, Maddie Bentley, Mya Frain and Callie Henderson as they move on in competition in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.