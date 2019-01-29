Fifth grade student Titus Cox is the new Spelling Bee Champion at Youngs Grove Elementary School.
He was able to beat out Larry Roblero-Perez, who was this year's runner-up. Titus correctly spelled hoisted to earn the championship honors.
He will represent YGES in the Polk School District Spelling Bee on January 31. As spectators watched and listened, students may have wanted to shriek or groan when they received their word. A number of words were difficult to pronounce, and sometimes the letters became tangled up. No need for despair, all students were crowned champions in their classroom in order to compete.
(Words in italics were part of the competition.)
The following fourth and fifth grade students also represented their classrooms in the school bee: Trenton Young, Christian Simon-Mejia, Chaslon Clark, Kayden Shiver, Bryson Rainey-Hayes, Malachi Bergeron, Titus Cox, Timothy Hall, Marcus Wilson II, Taylor Jarrell, Jaanai Williams, William Vicente-Ramos, Paola Barrientos, Andy Castanon-Gonzalez, Kendonte Harris, Grayton Gonzalez-Sandoval, Maruy Garcia, Emir Morillon, Chastan Tomlin, Marely Ramirez, Addrian Onate, Larry Roblero-Perez, Savannah Lyle, Dolce Reeves, Hailey Hudgins, Nathan Cooper, Jake Odom, Hunter Franklin, Brock Milligan, Lillie Howard, AJ Glen, Selena Tovar, and Elizabeth Woods.