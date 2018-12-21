Come stretch out and have some fun during yoga classes set to start in January in Rockmart.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is set to host yoga classes starting on Tuesday, Jan. 8 for an hour at a time at 9 a.m. Instructor Ramona Camp will also host classes on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Ages 12 and up are welcome to come take part, though anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent.
It's a beginner's yoga class, so the focus will be on helping participants enjoy the benefits of good posture, healthy breathing, gaining core strength and a calm intent.
Camp's class also hopes to help individuals enjoy better flexibility and graceful movement as it progresses through different poses and exercises.
Anyone interested can sign up with Camp by calling 706-621-2306 or by e-mailing ramonacamp7@gmail.com.
Note that participants will need to provide their own yoga mat, a sturdy pillow, water bottle and wear comfortable clothing to exercise in if they wish to join in.