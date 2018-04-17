Rockmart remains a force to be reckoned with in area baseball, but their spot as the king of the mountain for 7-AA has been conquered by another.
For the moment.
As it stood over the weekend at press time, Rockmart was just one game behind the lead held by Dade County in Region 7-AA baseball. The Wolverines stood at 10-2, Rockmart stood at 9-2.
That’s after Rockmart took a heartbreaker loss earlier last week in extra innings against Chattooga, but were able to bounce back quickly to put up two wins in a row to cap off the week, and have a chance to make up some ground against Dade in the days to come.
Jackets fans have two more games to enjoy this week — one Thursday to finish out region play, and one Friday to close the season — and by the time this edition is out should have two more region wins under their belts.
And the way the schedule is going to work out, the Jackets might likely clinch Region 7-AA with one more win.
It all comes after a big week on the road and at home for Rockmart, who picked up region and non-conference wins going 3-1 in play. Starting last Monday at home, the Jackets grabbed a 10-5 win over Paulding County, which included a four RBI day for Cody Parramore.
Rockmart then traveled to Chattoooga, where the Jackets played for 11 innings against the Indians in Summerville to break up a 2-2 tie in the favor of the home team. It was only Rockmart’s second region loss the entire season as of press time.
Bouncing back quickly, the Jackets took a 5-2 win over Gordon Lee, with Jonathan Suppes having a 2 RBI, 2 hit day in the win, and a seven inning outing for Griffin Pace against the visiting Trojans.
Rockmart wrapped up the week on the road again, visiting Lindale and gaining a 7-6 win over the Pepperell Dragons.
The Jackets scored late after Pepperell wracked up a run a piece through the first three innings, and added three more between the fourth and fifth.
After that, the Dragon bats went quiet and the Jackets took advantage, scoring a pair of runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more on the top of the seventh to clinch the win after retiring the side in the bottom of the final inning.
Chris Culver and Suppes both earned a pair of hits on the day, and Culver added three RBIs to his record in the come from behind win.
In early week play, Rockmart faced Model on the road, and Coosa at home. They play their final two games away, against Armuchee on Thursday and at Cedartown on Friday.