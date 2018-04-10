The Rockmart High School tennis teams are continuing their season with a busy schedule and after last week wrapped up regular season play, looking to lead the region tournament at the start of week after a strong finish.
The girls stood at 15-1 and 6-0 in region before the final two games of the season last week, while the boys were 13-3 and 5-1 in the region.
The team traveled to Chattooga on February 27 and came away with 5-0 wins.
Rockmart hosted Pepperell for a March 1st match and both teams again came away with 5-0 wins.
Both teams also were successful in a home match with Gordon Central posting 5-0 wins.
Rockmart also defeated Coosa in a March 8 match with the girls winning all five lines while the boys were victorious 4-1.
Region play began on March 13 and saw both Rockmart teams victorious over Pepperell.
The girls won 5-0 seeing Emma Evans win 6-1, 6-0, Mary Ella Owen 6-0, 6-0 and Taylor McVey 6-3, 6-0. The doubles team of Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-3,6-0 and Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-4,6-2. On the boys side Timothy Malone 6-1, 6-3, Jackson Norris 6-3, 7-5, and Bennett Vest 6-0, 6-0 all were winners.
Winning at doubles were Elijah Malone and Hunter England 6-2, 6-1 and Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
The teams traveled to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on March 15 to play Coosa.
The girls won all five line with Emma Evans winning 6-0, 6-0, Mary Ella Owen 6-1, 6-0 and Taylor McVey 6-0, 6-0. Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-7,6-4,7-6 and Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-4, 7-6.
The boys came away with a 4-1 win. Timothy Malone 7-6, 6-2, Jackson Norris 6-1, 6-0 and Bennett Vest 6-0, 6-0 all came away with wins at singles. Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-0, 6-0 at doubles.
The teams played two matches on March 22 as they faced off against Model and Dade County at The Rome Tennis Center at Berry.
The girls defeated Model 5-0 and Dade County 4-1. In the contest against Model, Emma Evans 6-2, 6-0, Mary Ella Owen 6-3, 6-1 and Taylor McVey 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 were all winners at singles while Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith 6-0, 6-2 and Alexis Casey and Rose Haney 6-1, 6-0 won at the doubles positions. The boys fell to Model in some close matches with Jackson Norris getting the lone win for Rockmart 6-4, 6-4.
Winning for the girls against Dade County were Mary Ella Owen 6-2, 6-0, Taylor McVey 6-2, 6-2, Alexis Clanton/Anna Smith 6-0, 6-2 and Alexis Casey/Rose Haney 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
The boys defeated Dade County 5-0 getting wins at singles from Timothy Malone 6-0, 6-0, Jackson Norris 6-0, 6-1 and Dillon Mahan 6-1, 6-2. Bennett Vest/Eiljah Malone 6-3, 6-2 and Hunter England/Kaleb Shelton 6-1, 6-2 took the wins at doubles.
The boys and girls were both victorious as they battled cold and windy conditions in a home match against Cedartown on March 26.
The girls won 4-0 with Emma Evans winning 6-2, 6-3, Mary Ella Owen 6-2, 6-2 and Taylor McVey 6-2, 6-4 rounding out the singles. Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-2, 6-3 while Alexis Casey were ahead 6-2, 4-1 when the rains came and halted the match.
The boys won a tightly contested match with Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan winning at line 2 doubles to seal the 3 -2 win. Winning at singles was Timothy Malone 6-7, 6-4, 1-0, and Bennett Vest 6-2, 6-1. Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan had the lone win at doubles 6-3, 2-6, 1-0.
Rockmart played host to Chattooga on March 27 where the girls won 4-1 and the boys both came away with a 5-0 win.
The teams traveled to Gordon Central on March 28, both leaving with 5-0 wins. Emma Evans, Mary Ella Owen and Taylor McVey won at singles 6-0, 6-0; 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-4 respectively. Alexis Clanton/Anna Smith won 6-0, 6-1 while Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-0, 2-6, 6 -2. Winning at singles for the boys were Timothy Malone 6-0, 6-1, Jackson Norris 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and Bennett Vest 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles matches were won by Dillon Mahan/Elijah Malone in a 3 set match and Hunter England/Gavin Tan 6-0, 6-1.
The teams will recognize their seniors as they host Rome in a non-region match on April 3. Those include Lady Jackets Alexis Clanton, Taylor McVey, Anna Smith, Rose Haney and Alexis Casey.
Rockmart finishes the regular season on the road against Armuchee before playing in the Region tournament at the start of the week at press time on April 9 and April 10 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.