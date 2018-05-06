The Cedar Valley Arts Festival always provides a lot of fun, but one of their kickoff events for the two-day event in Cedartown always brings out a big crowd.
Runners from around the region took part in the annual 5K and Fun Run ahead of the start of the festival on Saturday, April 28, with Avery Wright and Alli Hicks named the overall winners for the women’s and men’s divisions for the 2018 race.
Hicks finished with a time of 25:23, and Wright came in at 18:10.
The fun run saw Abby Cate Waits win for the women’s division, and Gunner Hatch for the men’s.
Here’s a full list of times and places for the 2018 race below.
Women’s 5K
For the 10 and under division, first went to Autumn Lottner - 26:20, and then following second through ninth were Annabel Chandler - 27:39, Ana Scott Dean - 36:09, Adrienne Woods - 37:58, Alanna Tocco - 40:24, Kate Goss - 43:35, Zoey White - 43:36, Kylee Camp - 48:56, and Alison Reece - 54:14.
For the 11 through 14 age division, first place went to Gracie Privett - 28:00, followed in second through tenth places by Isabella Mobley - 34:55, Ariana Klemke - 37:07, Lilly McCain - 39:47, Augusta Waits - 40:06, Emi Kate Ashworth - 43:33, Heaven Klemke - 45:09, Ella Bartlett - 52:18, Abby Jacobs - 52:19, and Caroline Goss - 52:22.
In the 15 through 19 division, Chloe Reid took first place with a time of 28:50, followed second through fifth by Ciara Bernowski - 29:49, Madison Tyree - 34:11, Holly Martin - 42:15, and Evie Blackmon - 45:10.
Two runners took part in the 20-24 division. Casey Wright finished with a time of 26:28, and Stormy Crile with a time of 34:14.
Runners in the 25 through 29 age range saw Kaleigh Sims take the top time of 29:01, followed second through sixth places by Kathy Thompson - 33:36, Misty Wigley - 33:41, Kimberly Sanchez - 33:43, Ali Sellears - 42:21, and Rebekah Sims - 54:25.
In the 30-34 age range, twelve runners had recorded times, starting in first place in the group taken by Tricia Smith with a time of 26:19. Second through 12 started with Jill Isabel - 28:58, Christina Clayton - 32:50, Brandi Evans - 39:12, Stephanie Staley - 40:52, Meggin Wright - 43:47, Lindsay Camp - 48:57, Yeri Eckroat - 52:23, Brittany Davis - 53:40, Amanda Reece - 54:26, Amanda Moore - 57:21, and Jessica Sims - 57:44.
Times for runners in the 35-39 women's age group broke down in first with Heather Ball coming in at 29:34, follwoed by Jody Smith at 31:13, Erica Lottner at 32:27, Nicci Ramirez at 34:26, Keri Dean at 36:10, Amanda Waits at 36:36, Dixie Tocco at 40:2, Tania Drain at 44:10 and Sunday Stephens at 53:39.
The 40-44 age group broke down to Krista Tyree in first at 33:07, LeAnne Shelton at 34:41, tanya Woods at 37:59, Taleah Turpin at 38:33, Stephanie Willingham at 39:46, Heather McCain at 41:04 and Kellie Blackmon at 45:06.
Runenrs in the 45-49 age group saw Michelle Tucker cross the finish line first with a time of 28:37, followed by Shannon Boatner at 45:50, Cathy Holsey at 47:08, Marie Parish at 50:59 and Kim Bussey at 54:38.
The 50-54 age group broke down as follows: Renae Whitaker - 33:49, Rita Hammond - 41:29, Gay Cabatit - 41:53, Magdalena Cruz at 45:12 and Michele Mobley at 54:44. Runners in the 55-59 age group saw Karen Couch come in at 32:26, followed by Robin Boyd - 52:18, Shena Gravitt - 56:00, and Candy Meers - 57:37.
Three runners finished in the 60-64 group. Le Ann Watson came in at 42:10, Cindy Sims at 57:48 and Kathy McKelvey at 57:37.
Mary Ann Morgan finished 50:58 for women's 70-74 age group. Raylene Darnell finished 52:56 for the 80-84 age group.
Men's 5K
In the 10 and under age group, Branson Adams finished first with a time of 26:39. In second through ninth places, finishers included Kayne Couch who came in at 27:40, Mason Dean in at 33:00, Ezra White in at 35:20, Xander Tocco in at 37:55, Dax Kelley in at 40:40, Hayes Ashworth in at 43:11, Jansen Eckroat in at 43:16, and Mason Reece in at 54:15
The 11 to 14 age group saw Jackson Eckroat come in first with a time of 23:10, followed in second through seventh place as Brodie Blackmon - 25:50, Nic Butler - 27:30, Tanner Lacey - 28:54, Marcus Blankenship - 29:53, Anthony Ayala - 30:09, and Braden Shelton - 32:46.
The 15 through 19 division saw Colton Woods finish first with a time of 20:55, and second through fifth places were recorded as Joseph Eckroat - 24:33, Trey Jennings - 24:59, Ethan Runyon - 30:33, and Judson Wilson - 30:41.
Only one male runner from the 20-24 age group recorded a 5K finish. Denton Watson came in at 29:00.
The 25 to 29 age group had a first place finish byJamie Gaston with a time of 19:54, and second through forth saw Blake Griggs - 22:46, Charles Blankenship - 26:02, and Chris Sims - 29:16.
The 30 to 34 age group had two participants, with Trey Kelley had a finish time of 25:59, and Phillip Sims finished in 34:07.
For the 35 to 39 age group, Aaron Blankenship took first with a time of 25:32, and in second through fifth places was Brandon Reece - 26:44, David Chandler - 27:41, Kevin King - 30:26, and Justin Karch - 33:54.
The 40 to 44 age group saw P.J. Goss come in first with a time of 32:36, followed in by Scott Shorus with a time of 32:38. Michael McGee recorded a time of 25:29, but was listed in third place.
In the 45 to 49 age group, three runners finished with Paul Lottner in first with a time of 22:04, followed in second and third by Allendale John Charles - 33:04, and Scot Dean - 36:11.
Two runners took part in the 50 to 54 age group, Bill Adams with a time of 24:47, and Matt Mattlage with a time of 38:56.
The 55 to 50 age group saw Ken Pharoah finish first with a time of 24:04, and in second through fifth there was David Tucker - 24:43, Howard Jones - 27:27, Scott Carter - 35:47, Tom Isabel - 46:08.
Stan Watson ran solo in the 60-64 age group, finishing with a time of 30:20.
In the 65 to 69 age group, the first to finish was Curtis Hollabaugh with a time of 24:58. He was followed second through fifth by Wayne Benefield - 25:29, John Crosby - 27:53, John Stogner - 31:25 and Ronald Stephens - 42:38.
Three additional runners also ran solo in their age divisions. Jackie Brown finished with a time of 30:45 in the 70-74 age group. Dr. Tom Morgan finished with a time of 37:38 in the 75-79 age group and Lewis Copeland finished with a time of 35:52 for the 80-84 age group.