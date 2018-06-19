Highway 27 North in Cedartown in front of Walmart was closed for several hours today after a logging truck went sideways and dumped a load of logs into the roadway.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that three people were transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center following the wreck, but he believed none of the injuries were life threatening. He did not have names of victims at the time, and said the incident is still under investigation.
According to what they know so far, Newsome said a 911 call was received about the wreck around 9:40 a.m., and it involved a pickup truck and the logging truck that had overturned.
The trio in the pickup truck ended up on the embankment heading northbound and had to be extracted from the truck by Cedartown Fire and Rescue personnel, Newsome said. He added the driver of the logging truck was injured.
"It was fortunate for us for a traffic flow standpoint that it happened where it did," Newsome said.
Drivers heading northbound were forced to detour around Home Depot and the Tractor Supply Company store parking lots to get back onto the highway. Cleanup efforts took several hours, Newsome said.
"No citations have been issued as of yet, because we're still determining who if anyone would receive a citation after determining what the investigation shows as to who is at fault," Newsome said.