A single car wreck at the intersection of Wissahickon Avenue and College Street in downtown Cedartown sent the driver to the hospital and shut down the roadway for the next several hours.
According to reports from officials on scene, the driver of a late model Lincoln sedan went through the intersection at high speed and took out the bottom portion of a utility pole when the gas pedal became stuck at the intersection.
The vehicle continued past the power pole, damaging landscaping at Cedartown First United Methodist Church and knock down road signs before coming to a stop on Wissahickon Avenue in front of Big Spring Park and Cedartown's water plant.
She was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The utility pole struck also supported traffic lights and caused the roadway to be shut down for more repairs.
The intersection is expected to be shut down for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to detour around on Main Street or Cave Spring Road.
Power is out to customers around the area as well. Check back for additional updates as they become available.