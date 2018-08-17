An airlift is needed for a unidentified male who was rear-ended on Highway 101 within the Aragon city limits, according to an officer on the scene.
Sgt. Mark Riley with Aragon Police Department said that Georgia State Patrol would be investigating the wreck that involved a vehicle driven by the man being airlifted, and a tractor trailer. Further information wasn't immediately available since Sgt. Riley was involved in traffic control efforts at the time.
Traffic was backed up on Highway 101 as clean-up efforts continue.
Check back for more details as they become available.