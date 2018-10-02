Police are still unsure of how a midday wreck in front of the Cedartown Walmart on Highway 27 occurred, but it sent one person to an Atlanta-area hospital and another to Redmond in Rome.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to the intersection in front of the Walmart Supercenter, where they found a pair of vehicles involved in a serious wreck, where one vehicle hit directly into the side of the other.
Newsome said he did not have all the details at the moment of what took place, and that police are still looking into the incident. He added that driver and passenger in one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital, one via an airlift to the Atlanta area by helicopter, and another by road to Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome.
Traffic was closed at the intersection for just over an hour while emergency officials cleared the wreck vehicles, Newsome said.
He did not report any immediate citations or arrests. Check back for additional details as they become available.