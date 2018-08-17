Where Rockmart fans gathered for a Bulldog beatdown on Thursday night, the Cedartown fans opted for something more pyrotechnic at a local church instead.
The annual Burning of the Yellow Jacket was held at Worldview Baptist Church in Cedartown, where Bulldogs head coach Doyle Kelley also serves as pastor when he isn't leading the team on the gridiron.
Cedartown players, family and fans took part in the tailgate event and capped it off with the Yellow Jacket going up in flames. Cedartown cheerleaders also put on a show for attendees.
Tonight's big match-up is at Rockmart and kick-off is at 7 p.m. Check back later tonight for coverage of the game.