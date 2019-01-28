Local and neighboring law enforcement agencies should put a coming event on their calendar for officers to attend in April that might provide positive impacts in the years to come.
As the county’s litter problem continues, Keep Polk Beautiful is teaming up with its sister organization in Haralson County to give out some much needed information on current litter laws in the state.
The April 4 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will include lunch.
“Both local and neighboring law enforcement agencies are invited to attend this free workshop,” KPB Executive Director Randy Cook sent out in an announcement.
Guest speaker, Cpl. Scott Carroll of the state’s Department of Natural Resources, will review state laws and share experiences of enforcement to help officers gain a greater understanding, and hopefully enforce anti-litter ordinances more effectively.
It’s expected to end at 12:30 p.m. Cook is asking for those interested to RSVP with him at 678-246-1083 or by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
The workshop isn’t specifically open to the public, but Cook is always looking for volunteers to help with clean-up efforts. Contact him for more on how to help.