Commissioners will be getting their work in before the July 4 holiday as they sit down for a work session tonight and plan to vote on items before them on Tuesday evening.
The work session is being held at the County Commission meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown. The meeting will get underway at 5:15 p.m. with a request from West Georgia Baby Farms, Inc., to subdivide more than 61 acres of land into 20 new parcels of about 3 acres each for homes.
The property is located off of Akes Station Road.
Commissioners will also hear again from Matt Gorman about the EMS service and Polk Medical Center after previously addressing the board during a five minute presentation in May asking for the EMS agreement up for renewal in 2019 to go out to bid.
All-Star Environmental is also bringing an issue before the board over the Grady Road Landfill.
This evening's meeting will also see presentations for the Employee of the Month and Employee Service Awards for July, committee reports and more.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the board meeting room, commissioners will vote on several items including a new heating and air unit to serve the Polk County Jail's medical area, and the right of way boom mower for Public Works that was first going to be purchased via state contract, then went out for bid after all.
Commissioners will also be announcing a new Elections Director following the retirement of Karen Garmon from her role at the end of June, and are also expected to announce a new Public Works director as well. A board appointment is also up for vote for the Department of Family and Children Services board, as well as a landfill monitoring agreement, and a refund for Jet Fuel taxes.
Check back next week for more on all of these decisions in the July 11 edition of the Standard Journal, or later this week online.